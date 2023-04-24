Citi Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting progress across Citi and the Citi Foundation toward building more sustainable, diverse and equitable communities around the world. This annual report provides more information on the performance and management of Citi’s commitments to address environmental and social priorities, while building long-term value for Citi stakeholders.

“ At Citi, helping our clients navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunities of our rapidly changing world is fundamental to our mission of enabling growth and economic progress,” said Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi. “ Importantly, it’s also vital to our own business and central to how we deliver for our clients and help them sustain their businesses for the future.”

Highlights of the report include:

Supporting Citi's Commitment to Sustainable Finance: Through its $1 Trillion Sustainable Finance Goal, Citi is facilitating a wide range of activities from renewable energy and clean technology to healthcare and affordable housing. From 2020 through 2022, Citi has financed and facilitated a total of $348.5 billion in sustainable finance activity globally, which puts the company well on track to meet its goal by 2030.

“ As a leading global bank, we continue to use our resources and expertise to help our clients and communities solve the challenges they wrestle with every day – in energy, sustainable finance, infrastructure and other areas,” said Edward Skyler, Head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs, Citi. “ This report reflects the commitment to transparency and accountability that underpins all of our work at Citi, from pursuing opportunities around the transition to a low-carbon economy to investing in underserved communities.”

The 2022 ESG Report references the Global Reporting Initiative Universal Standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework, relevant sector standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board the Principles for Responsible Banking, the UN Global Compact and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights framework. To learn more about ESG at Citi, visit citi.com/esg.

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's " More than Philanthropy'' approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com