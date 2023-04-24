Big Blue Swim School Seeks Franchise Partners to Develop Midwest Territories

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing swim school franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, is targeting the Midwest for franchise development. The swim school franchise is seeking qualified franchise partners to strategically develop key markets such as Kansas City, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

“Big Blue is coming off a year of unprecedented growth with 29 units sold last year and is keen on continuing this momentum,” says Dennis Campbell, Vice President of Franchise Development. “With our flagship location in Chicago, expanding in the Midwest is the perfect next step for Big Blue. Midwestern families often spend time by the water, making swim skills an important milestone in their child’s life. We look forward to providing an incomparable swim lesson experience for these families.”

Big Blue Swim School is generating significant growth in both franchise development and consumer interest. Last year, the swim school franchise crossed the threshold of selling 50% of its units. In addition, current franchise partners experienced incredible growth, with multiple openings far exceeding pre-opening goals.

Big Blue Swim School teaches kids ages three months to 12 years to be safe, happy, and confident swimmers. Big Blue offers an unmatched weekly swim lesson experience made more effective by professional swim instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and comfortable and convenient facilities.

“Swim lessons are an incredibly important skill for all children, and we aim to make it as easy as possible for parents to incorporate them into their weekly routines with our convenient locations and exceptional experience,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “We’re seeking strategic partners to build on Big Blue’s brand recognition and who are passionate about offering this life-saving skill in a recession-resistant business model.”

Big Blue plans to have a minimum of 260 units sold by the end of 2023 and is opening additional locations throughout the U.S., including Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, and Indianapolis. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to develop in several other key markets nationwide, including Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Birmingham, Dallas, New York City, and Long Island. For more information on Big Blue franchising, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.

ABOUT BIG BLUE

Big Blue Swim School is one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, offering best-in-class swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years. The franchise was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong, and with support from Level 5 Capital Partners, now has 19 pools open across ten states. Big Blue continues to grow through franchising and plans to have a minimum of 260 pools sold by the end of 2023. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its unparalleled consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.