Usio’s PayFac Technology Now Integrated into Suite Engine’s Channel Payments Manager (CPM) Dynamics 365 Business Central

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced that Suite Engine, LLC, the creator of plug-and-play solutions for complex, multi-channel businesses and processes using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, has leveraged Usio’s payment facilitation solution in its new Channel Payments Manager (CPM) Dynamics 365 Business Central app. Suite Engine’s new Business Central Connector is available for immediate download.

Users of Business Central will now have access to an integrated payments workflow that accepts and processes customer payments from directly within Business Central. Designed to be self-installed, the Suite Engine software works "out of the box" without requiring any integration work on the part of the user.

“With no integration investment or ongoing costs, Usio’s automated and frictionless PayFac-in-a-Box platform makes it quick and easy for companies to drive meaningful revenue through their software,” said Greg Carter, Executive Vice President, Payment Acceptance at Usio. “We are pleased that Suite Engine has chosen to base its new Business Central Connector on our PayFac platform, providing immediate, flexible and much needed payment acceptance and processing capabilities within Business Central.”

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a comprehensive business management solution for small and medium-sized businesses. Suite Engine builds plug-and-play connectors that extend the functionality of the Business Central ERP software to adapt it to the needs of a wide range of vertical industries and channels.

“Suite Engine is excited to find a like-minded partner in Usio,” said Steve Reynolds, Senior Product Manager - Channel Payments Manager (CPM) at Suite Engine. “Bringing payment capabilities into Business Central will enable another key business process to be performed directly from within the ERP system. Our Channel Payments Manager integration with the Usio PayFac platform provides Business Central users with an easy-to-deploy, attractively priced digital payment solution.”

Suite Engine’s new Channel Payments Manager is available for immediate download on Microsoft AppSource.

About Suite Engine, LLC

Suite Engine supports complex, multi-channel businesses and processes by creating easy-to-deploy solutions within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Suite Engine specializes in eCommerce, Payments Processing, Equipment Dealerships, and Production Builders. The Suite Engine portfolio of products began with its signature system, RPM for Equipment Dealers, in 2017, and was the first product to launch on Microsoft AppSource in October of 2019. To date, Suite Engine has over 15 applications listed on Microsoft AppSource, with more on the way. Modern and secure, the cloud-hosted Suite Engine apps integrate seamlessly with all Microsoft 365 apps. For more information, visit suiteengine.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.