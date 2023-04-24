Workstream Announces Partnership with CKE Restaurants, Parent Company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workstream, the mobile-first hiring and onboarding platform for the hourly workforce, today announced it has been named a preferred vendor for CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. This strategic partnership will ensure CKE’s 2,800+ independently owned and operated franchised locations can access, at their option, Workstream’s all-in-one hiring platform to run all sourcing, hiring, and onboarding for restaurant staffing needs.

“Successful staffing is paramount to driving top-line success, and the hourly workforce is the heart of our economy. Keeping local businesses staffed and providing the hourly workforce with consumer-grade software is our north star,” said Desmond Lim, co-founder and CEO of Workstream. “We are humbled to partner with CKE Restaurants to simplify and speed up the hiring process, so CKE franchisees can focus on growing their bottom line.”

The partnership allows CKE Restaurants to use Workstream’s mobile-first hiring and onboarding platform designed exclusively for the hourly workforce to ensure all of their corporate-owned and independent franchised locations have support for efficient staffing.

"While we serve burgers, burritos, and biscuits at CKE Restaurants, our business is fundamentally about serving people,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Andrew Robinson. “Every day, we are focused on finding the right people to represent our brands and on identifying opportunities for our people to learn and grow here. This new partnership will support us in that mission, and help us thoughtfully grow the CKE family across the country.”

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved brands, are known for one-of-a-kind, quality and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have 2,800+ franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

Workstream empowers shop managers with the ability to diversify their sourcing strategy, accept applications via text, identify qualified applicants sooner with automated screening, and accelerate the hiring process with self-scheduling interviews for applicants—all resulting in better hires, faster. Workstream also simplifies the new hire onboarding experience by bringing it all online. With digital paperwork, automated workflows, and email and text communications, new hires get up and running quicker than before.

About Workstream

Workstream is a hiring and onboarding platform designed exclusively for hiring and managing the hourly workforce. Powered by automation and two-way texting, Workstream enables businesses to source, screen, and hire deskless workers faster. And once hired, Workstream empowers employers with the digital tools and data to better manage their teams and retain them. More than 24,000 businesses trust Workstream to build a stronger deskless workforce so they can focus on what matters most: their team and their customers.