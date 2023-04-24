Taylor Dental & Braces to Host Grand Reopening Event for Lake Charles Location

LAKE CHARLES, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taylor Dental & Braces, a Benevis-supported dental practice, is pleased to announce a grand reopening of its Lake Charles, Louisiana, practice, which suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura in August 2020. The event is open to the community to attend at the renovated office located at 276 Ryan St., Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Families are welcome to tour the revamped dental office in addition to participating in children’s activities such as free face painting, balloon animals, and story time.

Despite being displaced, the Taylor Dental team continued to deliver much-needed dental care for 1,950 children in the past 12 months at their temporary facility, while repairs and renovation occurred at the original practice. The Lake Charles practice began seeing patients in the reopened location on Thursday, April 20. The reopening has already allowed the clinical and administrative team to get to know their community better and they look forward to caring for even more children in the coming years.

“We have been waiting with anticipation to return to our original Lake Charles office since Hurricane Laura passed through and devastated our community,” said Dr. LaTedra Collins, who sees patients at the Lake Charles location. “In addition to a revamped and welcoming environment, I look forward to making an even greater impact. Being back in the permanent location will allow us to serve more patients from our local communities and increase access to oral healthcare, which is part of our mission each and every day. We are Lake Charles Strong!”

The reopening aligns with Medicaid Awareness Month this April. Only 43 percent of U.S. dentists accept Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans for children. Benevis and its supported practices, which includes Taylor Dental and its Lake Charles location, are among the minority of practices who provide services to children with Medicaid. The organization has pledged to continue to expand access to high-quality oral care for underserved children and their families. In the area around the Lake Charles office, there are more than 6,500 children who are covered by Medicaid and could benefit from access to services at the reopened practice.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Taylor Dental will also participate in Benevis’ Sharing Smiles Day to deliver free dental care at two of its locations: Monroe, LA, and New Orleans-Metairie, LA. Dentists and hygienists will provide treatment for children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance in 28 locally branded Benevis dental practices across 11 states. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. Benevis encourages families to register at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of the event.

For more information about the newly reopened Lake Charles office or to schedule an appointment, call Taylor Dental & Braces at (337) 944-0300 or visit TaylorDentalGroup.com.

About Taylor Dental & Braces

Taylor Dental & Braces proudly serves families in Louisiana. We offer dental health services including x-rays, routine dental exams and cleanings, and restorative treatments including crowns and fillings.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.