Krylon® Fusion All-In-One® Premium Product Line Expands Color Offerings, Launches Six New Shades

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krylon® has announced six new contemporary colors to the already broad palette selection in the Fusion All-In-One® spray paint line. Fusion All-In-One is a premium product with 5X stronger adhesion as compared to Krylon general purpose paints on difficult surfaces such as plastic, metal and wood, and ready-to-assemble furniture without sanding or priming. New colors are now available in a variety of sheens and finishes that come with our No-Peel Guarantee and deliver maximum rust protection. Great for outdoor projects, while being perfectly suited for use indoors as well.

“Versatility is key to the Fusion All-In-One product line,” said Ashley Banbury, Color Marketing Manager, Krylon. “The addition of more modern shades and trending color palettes makes it even more so, which is exactly what DIYers and crafters are after. Durable, non-peeling when applied correctly, and resistant to rust, these spray paints are perfectly suited for both indoor and outdoor use—a perfect example of how Krylon is making spray painting projects more accessible than ever before.”

Aimed at delivering more reasons for experienced DIYers and crafters to get creative, these spray paint colors are not only on-trend and playful, but also long-lasting and wear-resistant. Like every other hue in the Krylon Fusion All-In-One lineup, these six new colors provide smooth, durable finishes that complete stylish looks anywhere around your home.

Perk Up Your Next DIY or Craft Project

Add trendy pops of today’s most-loved shades to each project using Krylon’s newest colors, including:

Red Plum

Joyful and intense, Gloss Red Plum is a bright magenta hue inspired by nature with a soft digital touch. A symbol of how the line between our real and digital worlds has blurred, this color delivers a warm, natural quality with an intensity that works well with complementary dark and neutral shades.

Harbor Blue

This traditional, mid-tone blue adds touches of elevation and serenity to your home. Satin Harbor Blue delivers a feeling of familiarity in a new way, bridging the gap between classic and modern—leaving furniture and décor updated and your home refreshed.

Midnight Garden

As nostalgia continues to be an important element in your home, Satin Midnight Garden gives a nod to the past with its comforting midnight undertones. Transitional and unique, you’ll love the moody, vintage-inspired atmosphere it helps create.

Bluebird

This mid-tone bright blue calms and uplifts. A shade inspired by many occurring in nature, Satin Bluebird is the perfect accent—bringing added appeal to accessories and décor with a feeling reminiscent of air, water and other elements of the natural world.

Dark Pearl

A cool charcoal gray, Matte Dark Pearl has a new place in your home. As color palettes shift from warm to cool, charcoal gray serves as a neutral backdrop that highlights warm colors and gives a fresh look to traditional styles.

Elderberry

Peaceful. Meditative. Krylon’s new Satin Elderberry modernizes mauve and reinforces our growing love of neutrals. A warm hue with a touch of violet, this color feels soft and mature, while remaining simple and clean—ideal for adding the finishing touch to your favorite at-home spaces.

“These colors were curated based on Krylon’s analysis of today’s most up-to-date trends,” said Banbury. “Aligning these new spray paint colors with the latest color preferences allows DIYers and crafters to easily infuse trends into their homes.”

Krylon Fusion All-In-One new color selections will be available nationwide at select retailers beginning April 2023.

Krylon has You Covered

Celebrating over seven decades of restoration, product innovation and color, Krylon has become a household name for reviving and upcycling furniture, décor and everything else that makes you feel at home—both indoors and out. Fusion All-In-One® and other Krylon products are available at retailers nationwide, though selections may vary.

Find more colors, products and how-to videos for all of your home furniture updates at Krylon.com.

About Krylon

Krylon is a spray paint industry leader whose legacy of product innovation and color has been a source of inspiration for DIYers and crafters since 1947. For nearly eight decades, Krylon customers have trusted its premium products to restore, create and protect. The brand’s consumer product lines include a wide selection of high-quality spray paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products to rust protection and more. Learn more at Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.