Stride Students Take on Tech in April SuitUp Challenge

Fifteen Stride-powered schools from around the country will be competing in SuitUp’s Take on Tech Challenge on April 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fifteen Stride-powered schools from around the country will be competing in SuitUp’s Take on Tech Challenge on April 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)

RESTON, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourteen Stride-powered schools from around the country will be competing in SuitUp’s Take on Tech Challenge on April 27. Student teams will be challenged with designing an app or technology device that will help address an issue in their community.

As part of their mission, SuitUp strives to increase career readiness for all students with innovative business plan competitions that give students the access and awareness to pursue both college and career opportunities of their choosing. Students will learn about business strategies and hone their professional soft skills with the support of corporate volunteers. By the end of the challenge, students will have a deeper understanding of the corporate world and see it as part of their own.

Executive Director, Lauren Reilly, shared, “SuitUp is intentional in the way we approach virtual learning and the outcomes we drive. And we don’t take that charge lightly. Take on Tech is our commitment to providing high-quality, student-centered immersive experiences that drive career readiness outcomes. Through the program, we are bridging the opportunity gap between the corporate world and the realm of virtual schooling. We are proud that we can bring amazing corporate partners to the table to ensure that all students, regardless of where they live and what computer they log on from, have the awareness, access, and opportunity to pursue the college and career of their choosing.”

Student teams will be mentored by employees from technology companies including Snap Inc., Seeq, Amazon Web Services, Greenhouse Software, The TJX Companies, and Salesforce, who will help students refine their ideas, develop their brand, and execute their business pitch. Teams will face off against each other to make it to the final round judged by executives from the partner organizations.

Salesforce Account Executive and SuitUp volunteer Michael Culhane says, "I'm excited for the Take on Tech event for a couple of reasons! Having representation from multiple corporate partners in one event is going to bring an enhanced level of energy that I think our kids will feed off of. I'm always so excited to see what the kids come up with, but I think the access and diversity of company representation they will have will allow them to create at even higher levels. I can’t wait!”

SuitUp’s Take on Tech Challenge will be taking place on April 27 from 12 to 5PM on Zoom with the following Stride-powered schools competing:

Missouri Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy

Destinations Career Academy Wisconsin

Indiana Digital Learning School

Texas Online Preparatory School

Arkansas Virtual Academy

Tennessee Virtual Junior High School

Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy

Insights School of Washington

Agora Cyber Charter School

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Wyoming Virtual Academy

For media that would like to attend the demonstrations, please contact Lucile Perrot, Digital Marketing & Communications Manager at lucile@volunteersuitup.org.

For more information about Stride, Inc., the leading provider of online and blended education programs, please visit stridelearning.com. To learn more about SuitUp’s initiatives, please visit volunteersuitup.com.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About SuitUp

SuitUp is a 501(c)(3) education non-profit that increases career awareness for all students through innovative business plan competitions. SuitUp’s vision is to align the incentives of schools and corporations to ensure that all students have the access and awareness to pursue the college and career of their choosing. Since inception, SuitUp has served over 14,000 students and 11,00+ volunteers, partnering with companies like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Snapchat, Salesforce, and more.