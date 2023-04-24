American International College Selects Jenzabar One to Unite Campus Operations and Transform Student Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that American International College has selected Jenzabar One, Jenzabar’s unified, cloud platform for higher education. The College will use Jenzabar One to eliminate data and application silos, improve transparency and efficiency across campus, and deliver modern student experiences.

American International College is a private, four-year institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide access to a holistic education in an inclusive environment that propels a diverse community of learners to personal growth and professional success. The College offers more than 40 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs.

Before selecting Jenzabar One, American International College had taken a best-of-breed approach to technology, with individual departments selecting and using separate solutions. To bring together campus operations and put student experiences at the forefront, Chief Information Officer Mimi Royston assembled an 18-person selection committee with the goal of choosing a new, united technology path forward. The committee realized that the institution needed to transform the way it does business so it could align office processes and communications within a single platform. After an extensive search involving outreach to peer institutions and technology demonstrations with students, American International College selected Jenzabar One.

“We wanted a partner that shared our student-centered mission, and we wanted a solution that would put our students first as well as give faculty and staff access to the information they need to help students succeed,” said Royston. “We are excited to transform campus operations with Jenzabar One, a unified platform that brings together advanced communications tools with digital, user-friendly systems designed to streamline processes and personalize the student journey.”

With Jenzabar One as the foundation, American International College will be able to leverage modern technology and focus on major initiatives, including its new strategic plan, AIC Reimagined. Jenzabar’s solution will help the College:

Unite staff and departments across campus with the ability to share, update, store, and report information in real time.

Empower students with more personalized resources and engagement opportunities that ensure goals are achieved throughout the learning journey.

Give students more agency with self-service, mobile-first, always-on solutions.

Optimize business processes and ensure long-term fiscal sustainability by enabling fully automated and paperless processes.

“The collaboration between the 18-person selection committee has been incredibly inspiring. American International College united its student-focused mission with its vision for technology to pave the future for its campus,” said Ling Chai, Founder, President, and CEO of Jenzabar. “We are so excited to continue our relationship with American International College, an institution that shares our mission to transform the way students experience higher education so they can successfully pursue their personal and professional goals.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

About American International College

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, equity, inclusion, and opportunity for its students and the community.