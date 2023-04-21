Newrez Continues Commitment to Sustainability, Partners with One Tree Planted® to Plant 10,000 Trees

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Earth Day, Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced its continued partnership with One Tree Planted®, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation. This marks Newrez's third consecutive year of collaboration with One Tree Planted® which has resulted in 30,000 trees planted and $30,000 donated to help promote sustainability in the mortgage industry.

Through this partnership, Newrez has committed to planting at least one tree for every customer who switches to paperless statements throughout the month of April 2023. This initiative not only helps to offset the company's carbon footprint but also contributes to restoring forests and ecosystems that have been destroyed by wildfire, deforestation, and other natural disasters.

" Newrez is proud to continue our partnership with One Tree Planted® to support reforestation efforts and promote sustainability in the mortgage industry," said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. " We recognize our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact, and we love that we can get our customers involved in taking meaningful action to support a healthier planet for future generations with us."

The mission at One Tree Planted® is to make it easy for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, fight climate change, and help reforestation efforts around the world. The organization works with partners in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa to plant trees and restore forests, helping to improve air and water quality, biodiversity, and mitigate climate change.

" We are thrilled to partner with Newrez for the third year in a row to plant trees and promote sustainability in the mortgage industry," said Matt Hill, Founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted®. " By working together, we can make a significant impact in restoring forests and mitigating climate change, and we hope to inspire other companies to follow suit."

Newrez's partnership with One Tree Planted® is part of the company's broader sustainability initiatives, which include reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and promoting environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations. Through these efforts, Newrez is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and supporting a more sustainable future.

To learn more about Newrez’s commitment to investing in the health, vibrancy, and sustainability of our communities through charitable contribution, outreach, and participation, visit: https://www.newrez.com/newreznow/.

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and helps our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

© 2023 Newrez LLC, 1100 Virginia Dr., Ste. 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034. 1-888-673-5521. NMLS #3013 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Doing business as Newrez Mortgage LLC in the state of Texas. Alaska Mortgage Lender License #AK3013. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #919777. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Massachusetts Lender #ML-3013. Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance. Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Banking Department. Additional licenses available at www.newrez.com.

About One Tree Planted®

One Tree Planted® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org. One Tree Planted® is a registered trademark of One Tree Planted Inc. and is not affiliated with Newrez.