QuSecure Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Enhanced Post-Quantum Cryptography Modernization

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity announced today a collaboration with Red Hat aimed at providing enhanced classical and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions to customers in both the public and private sectors.

QuSecure’s cutting-edge post-quantum cybersecurity technology, supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, is designed to deliver a classical and post-quantum security solution that can protect against modern cyber threats. The QuSecure solution enables organizations to address crypto modernization efforts that government and private enterprises are undertaking to implement a zero-trust quantum resilient architecture before quantum computers begin decrypting today’s data.

“The QuSecure offering is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation,” said Red Hat’s Anna Levine, Senior Director, Public Sector Sales, Defense and National Security Programs. “This comprehensive security solution brings together the best of both worlds: QuSecure’s advanced post-quantum cybersecurity technology supported on Red Hat open-source platforms. With this collaboration, we aim to empower organizations of all sizes with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets against modern cyber threats.”

QuSecure offers a range of features including advanced threat detection and prevention, enhanced data encryption and real-time monitoring and reporting. Additionally, the solution is designed to more seamlessly integrate with existing IT systems and infrastructure, minimizing disruptions and enabling improved efficiency.

“After years of discussion, the time has finally come for enterprise and government entities to take action and remediate their systems against the imminent quantum threat,” said Dr. Garrison Buss, Chief Strategy Officer at QuSecure. “We applaud Red Hat for working so closely with us to empower these stakeholders to complete a low-risk upgrade to their currently vulnerable networks with the latest in modern cryptography, breathing new life into their existing infrastructure and allowing them to implement security measures to help protect their systems for the next decade and beyond.”

QuSecure’s offering, supported on Red Hat open hybrid cloud and automation platforms, provides public and private organizations of all sizes with a powerful new solution for safeguarding their constituents and customers’ digital assets. Further updates around this release will be announced by QuSecure at Red Hat Summit 2023 on May 23-25 in Boston.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC) with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

