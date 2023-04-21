AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Merchants Mutual Insurance Company and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Merchants Mutual Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Merchants National Insurance Company and Merchants Preferred Insurance Company. All companies are headquartered in Buffalo, NY and together form Merchants Insurance Group (the group).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision of the outlooks to positive reflects AM Best’s expectation that the group will continue to exhibit organic surplus growth generation over the intermediate term. The group’s solid earnings in recent years, despite some variability in reserve development within commercial auto and commercial multi-peril lines, were considered in the revised outlooks.

The group’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), prudent investment portfolio and high quality reinsurance program. The group’s favorable operating performance continues to be supported by its disciplined underwriting fundamentals and solid investment income. Merchants Insurance Group is a Northeast U.S. regional property & casualty insurer writing primarily commercial lines. The group’s target market focuses on small businesses with fewer than 25 employees including contractors, professional offices, auto repair shops, retail and mercantile establishments and commercial building owners.

