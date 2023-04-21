Davidson-Davie Community College Joins Rank Of North Carolina Community College Institutions To Select YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson-Davie Community College, part of the North Carolina Community College System, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its multi-campus institution sitewide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former video platform, which is phasing out its education offering.

The institution was seeing a video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution that would provide similar functionalities to its former vendor, but that would add more robust features to its asynchronous and online learning environments and provide continuous innovation. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the institution will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

In addition to the Video Platform, Davidson-Davie Community College opted to implement YuJa’s Zoom Connector to sync Zoom meeting recordings into the secure, cloud-hosted YuJa Media Library and make them viewable across any device.

“The North Carolina Community College System is a tight-knit community. We work with a number of institutions in the system, and we’re pleased they trust YuJa’s products to help create a learning environment that meets the needs of instructors and students alike,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Davidson-Davie to see what it can do with the Video Platform and the features it offers.”

ABOUT DAVIDSON-DAVIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Part of the North Carolina Community College System, Davidson-Davie is a fully accredited, multi-campus community college offering professionally meaningful associate degrees and certificate programs in a personalized environment that inspires confidence, growth and individual success. Davidson-Davie has locations in Davidson and Davie Counties.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.