GEICO Announces Debut of New Fan Experience at Talladega Superspeedway

LINCOLN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO, a NASCAR Premier Partner, and the Official Insurance Provider of NASCAR, announced today a new fan experience debuting at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“GEICO’s new fan experience is a true reflection of the storied partnership between our brand and NASCAR. We are thrilled to debut it at GEICO’s namesake race this year,” said Damon Burrell, Chief Marketing Officer, GEICO. “Just like Ross Chastain’s win last year, when he averaged speeds up to 180 miles per hour, GEICO’s winning history of service aims to break records.”

GEICO has insured racing fans for more than 85 years and is proud to further delight them by honoring the shared heritage of GEICO and NASCAR.

GEICO’s new fan experience will bring NASCAR fans unique memorabilia and offer engagement with NASCAR racing legends. Specifically, the experience will include:

Original 1975 Stock Car

1970s motorsport garage exhibit and photo ops

Highlights of NASCAR's automotive evolution and GEICO's commitment to speed and service

GEICO Rally Towel Stop

NASCAR driver interviews

Daily trivia contests for prizes

Tips focused on car safety and how to lower insurance premiums

“The GEICO 500 has long been an iconic race at one of the most history-rich racetracks in Talladega Superspeedway,” said NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung. “As NASCAR celebrates our 75th anniversary, there couldn’t be a more perfect fit for this new fan experience element that gives a unique nod to our shared history and the evolution of GEICO’s engagement with race fans throughout the years.”

GEICO will bring the dynamic fan experience to additional NASCAR races throughout the year, including:

NASCAR All Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway

Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

Ally 400 from the Nashville Superspeedway

Grant Park 220 at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

Verizon 200 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway

Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway

Auto Trader Echo Park Automotive 400 from Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead – Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).