Hästens and MadaLuxe Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Open 20 New Stores in the US

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hästens, the renowned Swedish luxury bed-making company, and MadaLuxe Group, North America’s leading luxury distributor, today announced a strategic partnership to open 20 Hästens stores across the United States over the next five to seven years. MadaLuxe Group’s home division has already signed leases for two stores in Texas, the first of which will officially open in the prestigious Knox Henderson district in Dallas in May. The second location will open in Houston’s River Oaks luxury shopping district this fall.

Founded in Sweden in 1852, Hästens is a sixth-generation family-owned company that makes the world’s most luxurious beds and mattresses. The company’s mission is to change the way people think about and prioritize sleep, so they can enjoy a better quality of life. Each bed is handcrafted with the utmost care and attention to detail using the finest natural materials, including sustainably sourced cotton, wool and slow-grown pine. Hästens beds are renowned for their incredible comfort and support and are viewed by celebrities, athletes and luxury consumers worldwide as the ultimate modern wellness investment.

“Our success at Hästens has always been rooted in our strong relationships and we’re extremely grateful to collaborate with the luxury experts at MadaLuxe Group to continue to build our US presence,” said Jan Ryde, Chairman, CEO and fifth-generation owner of Hästens. “The power of MadaLuxe Group’s platform and the team’s deep knowledge will allow us to scale our business in the US and offer an elevated in-store experience to consumers seeking to improve their sleep and, in turn, their quality of life.”

“Quality sleep is a pillar of self-care and wellness, and Hästens has been setting the standard in luxury mattresses for more than 170 years,” said Adam Freede, Co-Founder and CEO of MadaLuxe Group. “This collaboration is a natural fit, given that both Hästens and MadaLuxe Group are family-owned companies committed to the ultimate in craftsmanship, style, sustainability and wellness.”

The Hästens partnership is the latest addition to MadaLuxe Group’s continually expanding luxury platform. The company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of luxury consumers, while leading innovation and sustainability in the retail industry. Through its venture capital arm, led by MadaLuxe Group Co-founder and Chairman Sandy Sholl, the group has been investing in groundbreaking technologies that revolutionize circularity in fashion and beyond.

“Hästens beds are truly one of a kind, providing the ultimate sleep experience to the world’s most discerning clients,” said Bradley Belen, Partner and Managing Director of the Hästens business of MadaLuxe Group’s home division. “We’re thrilled to bring the first Hästens store to Dallas and we can’t wait to give our clientele the opportunity to experience the comfort and quality of this iconic brand for themselves.”

The Hästens Dallas store will celebrate its Grand Opening on May 4. The store is located at 4433 McKinney Avenue and will be open 11 am–7 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am–5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Opening in fall 2023, the Houston store will be located at 4444 Westheimer Road.

About MadaLuxe Group

MadaLuxe Group is a diversified luxury platform focused on craftsmanship and quality. The group leverages its luxury expertise, operational strength, technology infrastructure and global retail networks to meet the continually evolving demands of a global luxury consumer. MadaLuxe Group’s venture capital arm is an early-stage investor in companies with powerful, innovative technologies that have the potential to disrupt categories and markets. For more information, please visit MadaLuxeGroup.com.

About Hästens

Hästens is a Swedish family-owned company that has been crafting hand-made beds for over 170 years. Using only the finest natural materials, Hästens beds are designed to provide the ultimate sleep experience and are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. For more information, please visit Hastens.com.