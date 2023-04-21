REVIV Partners with Randox Health

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SVP for Retail Health, Joanne Lomas-Braithwaite, is pleased to announce the partnership between REVIV Global and Randox Health.

Randox Health was established in 1982 and is the largest healthcare diagnostics company in the UK and Ireland. For over 40 years Randox have been focusing on the provision of timely and accurate proteomic and genomic testing to identify risk to health and promote preventative healthcare.

With personalised, private health packages designed to provide real-time insights on current health and future health risks, Randox Health’s nationwide network of clinics offer unique access to health data to help monitor and improve your health.

The exciting partnership is a first for Randox who will be offering REVIV’s therapies in their clinics alongside their own diagnostic testing. REVIV’s full menu of IV drip therapies and IM booster shots will be available for their customers to support their journey to optimize their wellness.

On REVIV partnering with Randox, David Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer, says: “Over the past few years, we've seen a dramatic change in people's behaviours as they seek to understand their health and wellbeing better. At Randox Health, we provide a range of specialised health packages that enable you to take control of your health.

“Our innovative diagnostic technologies can deliver hundreds of results to give you a comprehensive overview of your health and help detect the earliest signs of illness. Collaborating with REVIV is a natural next step, combining our world-class diagnostic services with REVIV signature IV therapies to help our customers protect their current and future health.”

Joanne Lomas-Braithwaite, SVP Retail Health, says: “We are thrilled about the future of our multi-unit Express partnership with Randox, a prominent figure in healthcare diagnostic testing. Through our new digital SaaS solution, Express, this collaboration will extend our goal of providing personalised nutrition experiences to our customers, with an increased accessibility to our customers through Randox's extensive clinic network.”

REVIV is the leading global preventative health and wellness brand specializing in nutritional solutions, and the pioneer of commercialized IV therapy. REVIV’s team of fully-qualified, registered medical professionals are specialists in preventative health utilizing the latest genetic technology and novel nutrition approaches.

With 108 clinics across 47 countries REVIV’s vision is to pioneer the democratisation of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

For more information about REVIV Global visit our website: www.revivme.com