Travelport-connected Travel Agents in Canada will be able to shop, book and service content from Canada Jetlines

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”), has confirmed that Travel Agents in Canada will soon be able to view and book Canada Jetlines inventory via the Travelport Distribution System.

Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and Canada Jetlines, have executed a long-term agreement to bring New Distribution Capability (NDC) content and travel retailing technology solutions to the airline.

Joining the Travelport global marketplace will enable Canada Jetlines to enhance its geographic reach and target new leisure traveler segments, while providing travel agents with increased options to create optimal travel experiences for their clients.

"Canada Jetlines’ business plan from day one believed that having our content on as many shelves as possible, at the right time, and at the right price, while offering our travel trade partners competitive earning opportunities, would contribute to our growth plans. We are looking forward to providing rich content through the Travelport+ platform, placing Jetlines inventory and services in the hands of travel agents around the world,” said Canada Jetlines Chief Commercial Officer, Duncan Bureau.

“As the only travel retailing platform built for agents, our partnership with Canada Jetlines will further expand our content portfolio on Travelport+ so that our customers can offer more choice and the best options for their customers. Our Travelport+ platform will greatly support Canada Jetlines to help them expand their reach to more retailers,” said Craig Banks, Head of Commercial, Air Partners – Americas.

The implementation of the Travelport Distribution System is expected to be completed and ready for use during the current quarter.

Canada Jetlines has announced new markets to Las Vegas, USA and Cancun, Mexico which began operations in February and March 2023 respectively. Canada Jetlines’ flights can be booked via Jetlines.com or contact your favorite Travel Agency. Canada Jetlines will operate its growing network with a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Connect With Us!

Instagram: @ca_jetlines

Twitter: @ca_jetlines

Facebook: @CAJetlines

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jetlines

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company’s intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of its intended flights, expected benefits of the distribution through Travelport, the completion of the implementation of the Travelport Distribution System and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines’ business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; Jetlines concluding definitive agreements for aircraft to expand airline operations; the success of operations by Jetlines; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines’ business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines’ operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the maintenance of the necessary licenses from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.