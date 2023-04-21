IAA Announces New Market Alliance in West Africa

WESTCHESTER, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA), a Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated company and trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, announces a new market alliance with Antonio, SARL in the West African country of Benin. This agreement provides authorization for auction centers operated by Antonio, SARL in the country to help local buyers search for, bid, pay, transport, ship and import vehicles from IAA auctions in the United States. Strategic alliances such as this help to fortify IAA’s global digital marketplace and ensure inventory is visible to the widest range of prospective global buyers.

“We are thrilled to expand IAA’s footprint in West Africa and to reach new customers,” said Meggan O’Malley, Vice President of Marketplace Demand at IAA. “Antonio carries a strong reputation in Benin and we are eager to work with them to combine IAA’s state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service. Our growing market alliance network expands our reach to buyers around the world and provides the best possible buyer experience.”

“IAA has been a successful name in the industry for 40 years and we look forward to leveraging their expertise and experience with the entire buying process in Benin,” said John Galeb, owner of Antonio, SARL. “IAA has several existing successful market alliances in neighboring countries, and we are excited to join them to provide top-notch assistance and guidance to the growing international buyer base.”

About IAA

IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA), a Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated company, is a trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. Ritchie Bros. globally has over 7,000 employees and is headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois. For more information on IAA visit IAAI.com and for more information about Ritchie Bros. visit ritchiebros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

