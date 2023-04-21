Magellan Healthcare and Medicaid Health Plans of America Collaborate to Host Webinar for May Mental Health Month

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Healthcare Inc., the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced free resources for Mental Health Month in May including a webinar on depression and recovery.

Webinar and Support Resources

On Wednesday, May 3, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET , Magellan Healthcare and Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA), will host a webinar, " Depression is real. Recovery is possible ”. Presenting will be Rakel Beall-Wilkins, MD, MPH, psychiatrist, and Jamie Hanna, MD, child psychiatrist, Magellan Healthcare medical directors; and Amanda Grace Krier, AAS, CPS, Magellan Healthcare youth support coordinator. To register, click here.

Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/Mental-Health-Month for more on the webinar, downloads, and other resources, including tips on recognizing, understanding, and managing emotions.

Stay tuned to Magellan Healthcare’s social media channels (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook) for information and tools addressing mental health.

Visit the Magellan Health Insights blog for articles on mental health including recent articles on depression and dealing with emotions, authored by Dr. Rakel Beall-Wilkins who provides practical tools to address mental health struggles.

“At Magellan, we are privileged to share our knowledge and resources to support mental health in our communities across the country,” said Dr. Beall-Wilkins. “Everyone should know that help is available; nobody should have to struggle, fearful or alone.”

