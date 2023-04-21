Smokiez Edibles Expands to New York Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smokiez Edibles, a national leader in the cannabis edibles space, is proud to announce its expansion into the New York market with licensing partner, Hepworth Ag and joint venture partner Pura Industries NY. With Smokiez high-quality and innovative products and Hepworth’s infrastructure, Smokiez Edibles is poised to become a top player in the New York cannabis industry.

"We are excited to partner with Smokiez to manufacture and deliver their high-quality and great-tasting products to the NY Market made with our healthy sun-grown cannabis ingredients right from our Hudson Valley farm," said Gail Hepworth, CEO Hepworth Ag. Inc.

Smokiez first New York sale was to the Union Square Travel Agency (USTA) dispensary, located in Union Square on the corner of Broadway and 13th in Manhattan. “Despite USQTA having the largest portfolio of products in the state of New York, we identified Smokiez as a must have premium edible for our retail store,” said Dave Vautrin, Operating Partner at Union Square Travel Agency.

"We are bringing our top-selling products to the New York market. We look forward to selling to the entire market!" said Chuck Wright, Co-Founder of Smokiez Edibles. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet all state and local regulations and provide our customers with the best possible experience."

Smokiez products are currently available in 17 states, with four additional markets slated for 2023. The initial launch will include six fruit chew SKUs across a variety of flavors with distribution to dispensaries across the state. Hepworth will expand Smokiez offerings in Q2-Q3 of this year with several fruit chew products that feature minor cannabinoid blends (CBD, CBN, CBG) as well as beverages and chocolates. With a focus on quality and consistency, Smokiez Edibles has become a trusted brand among cannabis consumers.

"We are confident that our products will resonate with New York customers," said Ryan Wright, co-owner of Smokiez Edibles. "We look forward to working with our local partners to provide top-quality products and excellent customer service."

About Smokiez

Smokiez Edibles, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a family owned and operated business that started in 2010 specializing in incredibly delicious vegan edibles. With a total of 17 active markets, Smokiez has the largest edible brand footprint in the United States. Smokiez owns licenses in Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma and Colorado and licenses its wholly owned branded cannabis edibles to licensed operators in California, Nevada, Florida, Michigan, Maine, Ohio, Massachusetts, Missouri, Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland, New York and Puerto Rico.

For more information on Smokiez Edibles and its products, please visit www.smokiez.com.

About Hepworth Pura LLC

Hepworth Pura LLC (“HP”) is the joint venture partnership between Hepworth Ag and Pura Industries LLC. Hepworth Ag holds adult use cultivation license and adult use processing license within the State of New York. Hepworth is a 7th generation farm located in Milton, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, led by sisters Amy and Gail Hepworth. Hepworth leverages its longstanding organic vegetable farm that serves Whole Foods, Fresh Direct, and other stores across the northeast across its 550 acres. Pura Industries NY is an experienced cannabis operator who brings its NY roots along with its advanced genetics library, cannabis cultivation and manufacturing experience that its management has led in several other states. HP operates on 70 acres, including an advanced ~25,000 sq ft manufacturing and processing center. HP is dedicated to bringing high quality cannabis products to NY from both its own internal brands such as Hepworth and Pura, along with products from its leading brand partners.

To learn more about HP, please reach out to Jon Lasser at jon@puracali.com or Gail Hepworth at Gail@hepworthpura.com

About Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store

Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store is a purpose-driven cannabis dispensary that redirects more than half of all proceeds to the not for profit, The Doe Fund. We are a New York birthed company that believes in the legalization of cannabis, and that the cannabis industry should help to repair the damage done by the War on Drugs.

We are New Yorkers who are committed to giving back. We support BIPOC and woman-owned brands. We hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners.

We also believe that a cannabis dispensary should serve a diverse clientele and a discerning customer who values quality and safe consumption. We celebrate design, innovation, and education, and want to create spaces that can help transport all those who visit – to a better world and a higher plane of consciousness.