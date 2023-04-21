EVPassport and Equity Sales and Marketing Announce Partnership to Deliver New, Innovative Line of DieHard® EV Chargers

VENICE, Calif. & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, announced today a partnership with ESM, the licensee manufacturer for DieHard brand EV Charging Stations. The companies will work together to make it easy for drivers to find and access the new DieHard Level 2 and DC Fast chargers and intend to deploy over 20,000 chargers across North America.

“DieHard revolutionized the automotive replacement battery category when it launched in 1967 and continues to deliver innovative products that provide power and performance. The collaboration and partnership of this iconic American brand will help drive the adoption of electric vehicles, and its rich history of reliability will be carried on through the deployment of thousands of EV charging stations that will be activated and running on the EVPassport platform,” said Hooman Shahidi, President and Co-CEO, EVPassport.

“EVPassport is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business," said Terry Marquardt, CEO of Equity Sales and Marketing, Inc (ESM). “This partnership is driven by our shared mission to create the world’s most reliable, durable and sustainable EV infrastructure in North America.”

EVPassport's software, firmware and hardware provide drivers with the easiest charging experience possible, requiring no apps, fobs or cards, just a simple QR code scan. EVPassport's lowest cost of entry and lucrative revenue share model delivers the fastest ROI in the market. The company’s API-driven, cloud-based software provides endless integration possibilities and is the only truly open, interoperable EV charging platform.

About Equity Sales & Marketing (ESM)

ESM a diverse team of cross-functional leaders with over 200 years of combined experience in global sourcing, product development, branding, marketing, and selling across multiple channels. The Equity Sales & Marketing Team leads the way in new product offerings, overcoming supply chain disruptions and diminished margins. For more information, visit equitysm.com or connect with us at LinkedIn for upcoming product line announcements and additional information.

About KCD Brands and DieHard Licensed Products

KCD Brands operates iconic American consumer brands, including Kenmore and as a licensee for DieHard. DieHard revolutionized the automotive replacement battery category when the brand launched in 1967. The DieHard brand is owned by Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider. Advance acquired the DieHard brand from Transform SR Brands LLC (“Transform”) in 2019. Consumers can purchase DieHard automotive batteries and other DieHard branded products in its stores and online. Today, the DieHard licensed product portfolio includes a broad offering of reliable, durable and power items such as EV chargers, compressors, air tools, flashlights, alkaline batteries, portable power tools, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, lawn & garden tools, workwear, footwear and more. For additional information, contact KCD Brands/DieHard at; DieHardBrand@transformco.com

About EV Passport

In a fast-growing market, EVPassport is establishing a strong reputation for its durable hardware, 24/7 customer service, and API-driven cloud-based portfolio of software products. Product differentiators include:

EVPassport's open network, and cloud software technology make it the 'most discoverable' and the easiest to manage. With open APIs, it's also integration-ready with existing and future technologies.

EVPassport has the simplest and most intuitive driver experience. The brand's exclusive "scan and charge" QR code technology is the simplest and fastest way for EV drivers to charge. Unlike other chargers, there are no fobs, apps, or cards required. It's also compatible with all-electric vehicle makes and models (not just Tesla, for instance).

EVPassport's customer service is unparalleled and its exclusive “60-second heartbeat” monitors every chargers operational health remotely, every 60 seconds, responding on demand.

For more information, visit www.EVPassport.com, and follow EVPassport on Twitter (@EVPassport), Instagram (@EVPassport), and LinkedIn.