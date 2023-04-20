Erin Van Zeeland named 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by Women in Trucking Association

Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics, recognized as the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by Women in Trucking Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics, recognized as the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by Women in Trucking Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is honored to share the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has selected Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics, Erin Van Zeeland, for the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

This annual award from WIT highlights the crucial roles of influential leading women in the dynamic field of commercial transportation and logistics, which encompasses logistics service providers as well as motor carriers. Erin was selected for her outstanding contributions to supporting women in the workforce and demonstrated exceptional leadership in logistics across North America.

“ What an immense honor it is to be selected as a winner for this year’s DWLA,” said Van Zeeland. “ Looking back on my 29 years at Schneider, I feel so blessed to work at an organization that uplifts diverse points of view and experience in the workplace and provided me with a resilient skill set to get me where I am in my career today. The DWLA reflects my commitment to empower the next generation of leaders, and I’m excited to continue serving as a role model for others building careers in transportation and logistics.”

Erin is responsible for the strategy, execution and growth of the company’s fastest growing segment, Logistics, which has become a nearly $2 billion offering and includes brokerage, supply chain and distribution management and power-only services. She also oversees the company’s sales and marketing strategy and capability enablement in her capacity as CCO.

Her leadership extends beyond day-to-day business, as Erin also co-leads the Schneider Women’s Network, an organization developed with the intent to attract, develop and retain the best talent, and ensure nothing stands in the way of women growing their careers at Schneider.

“ We’re pleased to recognize Erin with the honor of Distinguished Woman in Logistics,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “ Throughout her career at Schneider, as well as in her volunteer work, she has shown exceptional talent and leadership – key characteristics of this award.”

Erin began her career at Schneider in 1993 as a service team leader and has since held several roles across the company in Logistics, asset-based divisions and leadership focused on customer growth and business transformation.

“ I’ve had the honor to witness Erin’s growth and impact at Schneider over the past 29 years and have seen firsthand the profound impact she has had on our business, I know that everyone here at Schneider is extremely proud of Erin on this well-deserved award,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “ Erin is a strong role model across the logistics and transportation industry and continually reinforces the importance of mentorship and inclusivity, especially supporting opportunities for women and empowering her teams.”

At Schneider, women account for over 12% of drivers and 40% of senior leadership roles throughout the organization. Schneider remains committed to increasing the number of women across transportation and logistics.

To learn more about how Schneider supports women focused opportunities, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion.

