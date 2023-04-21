Belmont Village Senior Living Communities “Invest in Our Planet” For Earth Day 2023

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living communities across California are jubilantly celebrating Earth Day 2023 following the success of their inaugural company-wide initiative “Belmont Blooms Fest” event last August. The residents planned and participated in numerous events and programming designed to educate and promote awareness on the topic of environmental conservation. Building on that success, communities in California and across the country are enhancing their programming for Earth Day with activities centered around this year’s theme of "Invest in Our Planet."

“Last year, our residents across all of our communities joined forces to support environmental conversation, and we’re thrilled to continue the momentum as we celebrate Earth Day 2023,” says Patricia Will, Founder & CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “The theme for this year’s Earth Day is all about investing in our planet's future, and we know our residents are fully committed to making a positive impact for generations to come.”

Each of the 15 operating Belmont Village Senior Living Communities throughout California has developed distinct programming to encourage the participation of all its residents. Belmont Village Senior Living Thousand Oaks will host a community event to promote sustainability where residents will use repurposed kitchen cans to pot plants that will benefit future generations. The potting session will be held on Friday, April 21 at 2 p.m. In addition, the community's chef will host a farm-to-table culinary experience for all residents towards the end of the month, underscoring the importance of sustainable food practices.

The upcoming Earth Day event, "Dawn to Dusk: Part Deux," at Belmont Village Senior Living Calabasas will be an extension of its “Belmont Blooms” initiative and will showcase various programs and activities every hour from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. to promote climate change advocacy. Scheduled for Thursday, April 20, this event aims to raise climate awareness and inspire residents to partake in climate change initiatives to invest in the future.

Belmont Village Senior Living Rancho Palos Verdes is kicking-off Earth Day with a festival, including a planting station where residents and families plant their herbs or flowers. Along with this kickoff, the community will visit the Mammal Care Center, a local nonprofit rescue organization, where residents will learn about the importance of ocean conservation and the process of releasing wildlife back into the ocean. As part of the center’s program, residents will sponsor a sea pup and receive weekly reports on how they are helping the seal prepare to be released back into its natural habitat.

Belmont Village Senior Living Cardiff by the Sea is supporting Earth Day and promoting sustainable shopping. Also known as thrifting, residents are invited to visit the St. Leo Thrift store on April 19 and Helen Woodward on April 21. All proceeds spent at both thrift stores will be donated to their respective charities.

Through a series of events leading up to Earth Day, Belmont Village Senior Living Aliso Viejo is celebrating all month long with initiatives that build on its Belmont Blooms programming. The community has organized program outings to local parks and gardens, and the staff pledged to carpool as part of the community’s climate change campaign. As part of the initiative, the community is aiming to educate fellow residents on climate change with pop-up information boards that will be on display later this month. On April 22, the community will host an event with various booths, including a place to receive donations, a bird feeder-making station, and informative talks from local shops that are committed to sustainability.

Belmont Village Senior Living Westwood is hosting a concert and outdoor festival with vendors for residents and their families to enjoy the outdoors while learning about the planet. The community will raise funds and awareness for the non-profit Save Cougars, which is an organization that is instrumental in advocating for a nearby overpass for wild animals to cross a busy area of the Los Angeles freeway. Additionally, as part of the community’s dedication to promoting a sustainable environment, residents will be invited to plant seeds in the neighborhood garden.

“Inspired by the success of Belmont Blooms Program and Bloom Fest, our residents have outdone themselves with an amazing lineup of fun and engaging activities to celebrate Earth Day. We're proud of our communities for their passion and commitment to supporting causes that matter to them,” says Adam Dimacali, Belmont Village Vice President of Memory Care and Activity Programs – West.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Now celebrating 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 33 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.