Wisper Internet is Connecting Hundreds of Families

MASCOUTAH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the past two years, Wisper Internet has connected more than 360 households to reliable broadband internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke once said the pandemic brought 2030 internet usage to 2020 and our industry, the government, businesses, churches, and schools were caught off guard at first. Today, the new normal seems like all we have ever known for work, education, and entertainment, worship, healthcare and the list goes on and on.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that helps families and households struggling to afford internet service. This benefit helps to connect eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Folks can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Simply put, if a household has children who are eligible for the free and reduced school lunch program, or Medicaid, regardless of state, they qualify for the ACP program. Research shows Wisper covers areas where the free lunch program for elementary students is high as 72 percent.

Wisper does not administer the program directly. Instead, households or individuals can be linked to the FCC website, through wisperisp.com. after the application is complete and they receive an approval letter, they can contact Wisper to get connected to our services.

In Wisper coverage states, Illinois is highest with 449,940 enrollees; Missouri has 247,650; Indiana, 283,957; Oklahoma, 227,163; Arkansas, 140,332; and Kansas has had 80,895 households enroll.

For more information on Wisper Internet or the ACP please call 800-765-7772 or visit www.wisperisp.com.