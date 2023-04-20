Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Palm Beach Capital

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. (“Pape-Dawson”) announced today the formation of a strategic partnership with Palm Beach Capital (“PBC”). The partnership will provide growth capital to continue Pape-Dawson’s expansion within Texas and across the United States.

Pape-Dawson Engineers will continue as the majority owner leading the operations of the business post-close.

“Given Palm Beach Capital’s extensive experience aligning with well-respected firms in the industry, we look forward to partnering with them as we expand into a national engineering firm with a broader mix of high-quality service offerings," said Pape-Dawson President, Gene Dawson, P.E.

“Our core operational philosophy is centered around our culture, our employees, and our communities,” said Pape-Dawson CEO, Sam Dawson, P.E. “As we expand, we will be looking to partner with engineering firms that share these values and a steadfast commitment to excellence.”

“Pape-Dawson is an established and respected leader in the industry with best-in-class civil engineers and led by an excellent management team. They have leading market positions, and there are tremendous opportunities for geographic expansion across the U.S. We are thrilled to partner with the Dawson family and the entire Pape-Dawson team to support them in this next phase of growth,” said Nate Ward, Palm Beach Capital Co-founder & Managing Partner.

About Pape-Dawson Engineers

Pape-Dawson Engineers is a leading civil engineering firm in Texas, helping to build stronger communities across the state. Since opening its doors more than 57 years ago, Pape-Dawson has delivered thousands of public and private sector projects throughout Texas providing land development, transportation, water resources, hydrology/hydraulics, surveying, environmental, and GIS services. Pape-Dawson is headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, and New Braunfels.

Pape-Dawson was selected as the 2022 Design Firm of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas and Louisiana and is ranked #97 in top U.S. pure designers and #117 in top U.S. design firms by ENR.

About Palm Beach Capital

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a middle market private equity investment firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Currently investing out of its sixth committed fund, the firm focuses on high growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 55 portfolio companies, with a focus on engineering, business services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics sectors. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.pbcap.com.