Mercedes-Benz USA And NFL Legend Matt Ryan Build Outdoor Learning Lab By Out Teach, At Dunbar Elementary School in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) employee volunteers and brand ambassador Matt Ryan built an outdoor learning lab for the students and teachers at Dunbar Elementary School in Atlanta as part of MBUSA’s National Volunteer Week (April 17th -21st). The “ Big Dig'' project was facilitated by Out Teach, a national non-profit designed to help schools and elementary teachers reimagine and re-engineer teaching and learning science into something fundamentally more effective and equitable for all students. MBUSA volunteers spent the day transforming the empty schoolyard into a fun project-based learning tool for the students.

The program is part of Mercedes’ corporate social responsibility initiative, Driving Your Future, which aims to empower the next generation by supporting educational programs, career readiness, and child safety. The “Big Dig” event took place during National Volunteer Week, which recognizes the impact of volunteer service to build stronger communities.

The “Big Dig” included a lively student pep rally in celebration of the new outdoor learning classroom and concluded with a closing ceremony that featured a ribbon cutting for the newly built facility.

“ Giving back to our youth through these types of events is always an incredible opportunity and brings back core memories of my own time as a student learning outside the classroom. Atlanta has become my family’s home, and we want to make it the best possible city for the future generation, which my own kids are a part of.”

Matt Ryan, Former Atlanta Falcons Quarterback and MBUSA Brand Ambassador

“ We are thrilled to work with Out Teach and Matt Ryan to build an outdoor learning STEM classroom where the students of Dunbar Elementary can make scientific discoveries and life-long memories, all while being outside in the fresh air. We are committed to providing Atlanta youth with the tools needed to succeed and look forward to continuing these efforts through Driving Your Future for years to come.”

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA

The “Big Dig” brought together over 140 MBUSA employee volunteers, along with school faculty who worked alongside Out Teach staff to turn the schoolyard into a real-world lab, complete with an earth science station, rainwater harvesters, compost bins, vegetable and flower beds, animal habitats and more. The space will be used as part of a three-year partnership for teachers to help students learn new skills outside of the classroom.

“ We are so excited to bring science to life outdoors at Dunbar Elementary School, and thankful to Mercedes-Benz USA and the Atlanta Public Schools for making it happen. This is an investment that will pay dividends for Dunbar students and teachers, as well as for future employers of science-literate young people.”

Jeanne McCarty, CEO of Out Teach

“ Outdoor learning has been shown to boost equity by encouraging participation in science by girls and students from underserved communities. The Out Teach project was emblematic of the public school system’s commitment to reimagine how schools work.”

Dr. Lisa Nicole Herring, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools

Mercedes-Benz USA is committed to empowering the next generation. For more information, please visit here. For more information on Out Teach, please visit out-teach.org.

