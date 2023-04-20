AM Best to Host Webinar on the Impact of Current U.S. Auto Insurance Trends

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “A Hard Collision With Profitability: The Impact of Current U.S. Auto Insurance Trends,” sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (EDT). A panel of insurance and technology experts will examine actual and developing challenges faced by the U.S. auto insurance sector and how insurers are looking to control costs and take rates. Register today.

Topics to be discussed include:

Miles driven and violations returned to near pre-pandemic levels;

Super speeding and distracted driving violations contributed to a rise in accident and bodily injury severity;

Low car inventory levels affected insurance shopping events in the first half of the year; and

As policy rates rose in the latter half of the year, shopping and switching increased dramatically.

Panelists include:

Adam Pichon, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. Auto Insurance and Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and

Tanner Sheehan, vice president and general manager, U.S. Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

