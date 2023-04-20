At Bolt Farm Treehouse, Trees Are About More Than Just Luxury Accommodations

Through a partnership with the worldwide nonprofit One Tree Planted, Bolt Farm Treehouse now donates one tree per guest booking, to be planted as part of the organization’s worldwide reforestation efforts. (Photo Credit: Chris Funk)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trees and forests are an essential part of every ecosystem, and this Earth Day one luxury accommodations provider aims to make them top of mind—and top of the world—for all of its guests and followers. Founders Seth and Tori Bolt created Bolt Farm Treehouse to provide travelers with luxury, nature-immersive travel experiences. Now they’re linking those experiences to healthy reforestation and restoration of biodiversity.

Through a partnership with the worldwide nonprofit One Tree Planted, Bolt Farm Treehouse now donates one tree per guest booking, to be planted as part of the organization’s worldwide reforestation efforts. Guests also have the option to donate for additional plantings, each at a very reasonable rate of $1.

“This initiative fits perfectly with our mission to restore biodiversity here in the Appalachia region and elsewhere,” says co-founder Tori Bolt. “We’ve always been cognizant of saving and replenishing every tree that’s impacted by our accommodations. Now, One Tree Planted allows us to contribute in ways that go well beyond just Bolt Farm Treehouse.”

Nestled in the Appalachia region of Tennessee, Bolt Farm resides in areas affected by mining choices dating as far back as the 1700s. As an unintended consequence of legislation, compacting measures to prevent landslides and erosions left large swaths of land stripped of their native forests. This is just one of countless areas worldwide in which One Tree Planted works to restore healthy, thriving forests. Thanks to partner-donors, like Bolt Farm Treehouse, the organization planted nearly 53 million trees in 2022, spanning 242,592 acres—including nearly 15 million trees in North America. As a result, there are also countless species of animals that enjoy sustainable habitats—including in Appalachia, where forestation reestablished habitat for flying squirrel populations.

“These trees will grow into healthy, thriving forests that we will continue to monitor diligently so that they can support the livelihoods of local communities, protect against natural disasters, and restore habitat for biodiversity,” writes One Tree Planted founder, Matt Hill, in the nonprofit’s latest annual report.

Travelers can be part of this positive impact when they book a stay at Bolt Farm Treehouse (www.boltfarmtreehouse.com).

About Bolt Farm Treehouse

Bolt Farm Treehouse is on a mission to help people reconnect with nature, their spirit, and the people they love. Understanding how difficult it is to find a unique travel experience that leaves you inspired and fully recharged, founders Seth and Tori Bolt created Bolt Farm Treehouse to provide travelers with luxury, nature-immersive travel experiences, featuring inspiring architecture, Southern hospitality, and breathtaking views to leave you feeling on top of the world. The stunning portfolio includes luxury accommodations, ranging from the Honeymoon Treehouse (their fan-favorite design featured on Netflix’s “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals”) and the nation’s first Mirror Cabins to the Friends and Family Treehouse that sleeps six, and LUXE Domes for couples to XL Domes for families. Located atop Whitwell Mountain, near Chattanooga, Tenn., Bolt Farm is a scenic two-hour drive from Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Knoxville and Huntsville, and 45 minutes from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. For more info and to book your own experience, visit www.boltfarmtreehouse.com