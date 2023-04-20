Electric Battery Aviation Leader Electric Power Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Regent Craft

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric Power Systems (EP Systems), a leading global electric powertrain supplier for the aviation industry, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Regent Craft, where it will supply EP Systems' power integration technology for the manufacturing of REGENT’s all-electric seagliders.

REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators in five different continents. REGENT’s 12-passenger seaglider, Viceroy, is expected to enter service by mid-decade.

The partnership between REGENT and EP Systems is a significant development, as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to create an innovative and environmentally friendly solution bringing a new level of efficiency and sustainability to the transportation industry.

The seaglider is poised to revolutionize transportation by offering high-speed, zero-emission transportation along coastal water ways. The use of state-of-the-art power integration technology will not only make the seaglider able to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge, but also enable it to operate quietly, reducing noise pollution. This will have significant benefits, particularly in areas where noise abatement is a concern, such as near residential areas and wildlife habitats.

“We are pleased to have EP Systems on board as our battery provider for our full-scale prototype seaglider," said REGENT's CEO Billy Thalheimer. "Their expertise in producing high-quality, efficient battery technology is second to none, and they share our deep commitment to safety. We are confident that their battery solution will help make the seaglider a true game-changer in the transportation industry.”

EP Systems is known for its expertise in developing and implementing power integration solutions that meet the needs of today’s transportation industry. Its technology will enable the seaglider to fly with a longer range and higher speed while reducing operating costs and maintenance requirements.

“EP Systems is thrilled to partner with REGENT to provide the Energy Storage System and the power management system for this innovative Wing in Ground effect vehicle,” said Nathan Millecam, CEO of EP Systems. “Our technology will enable the vehicle to achieve greater efficiency, reliable paced operations, and a sustainable solution for this groundbreaking form of transportation.”

EPS adds REGENT to a growing list of customers, which includes NASA, the FAA, Boeing, Diamond Aircraft, Plana, Safran, Supernal and VoltAero. The company also provides its electric powertrain system to X-57, Boeing’s CAV (Cargo Air Vehicle) and Bell Helicopter’s hybrid Advanced Air Mobility aircraft (Bell Nexus).

About Electric Power Systems

Electric Power Systems (EP Systems) is a leading provider of high-power, scalable powertrains that are certifiable for electrified aviation. It develops energy storage systems, DC fast-charging stations, and electric propulsion products for Aerospace. EP Systems has numerous battery systems currently powering customer flight demonstrator vehicles (e.g., NASA X-57, Bell Nexus, Aurora Flight Sciences Pegasus, Embraer Ipanema, and Boeing CAV). Advanced features produce safer battery systems resulting in a perfect safety record in field. EP Systems is currently partnered with the FAA to certify batteries for general aviation aircraft and will complete its first TSO in 2023. For more information, please visit www.epsenergy.com