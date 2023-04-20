Engineering Solutions and Meadowgate Technologies Combine to Create Hybrid IT Leader Serving National Security Sector

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maryland companies Engineering Solutions LLC (ESi) and Meadowgate Technologies LLC today announced they are combining to create a market leader in hybrid technology solutions and professional services for the national security community. The new company will be led by Meadowgate CEO Tom Lash, a former national security leader at AWS’ Federal Division, who joined Meadowgate earlier this year. He is spearheading a strategy to build a business aligned with growing customer demand for the unique operational agility and security that advanced hybrid solutions can deliver.

“This combination is a pivotal move in our hybrid technology strategy,” said Lash. “ESi’s technical expertise, specialist professional services, and profound understanding of the mission objectives of their customers blend exceptionally well with the product knowledge and systems integration expertise of the Meadowgate team. We are particularly excited at the potential this creates for collaboration on new hybrid product and service innovations through our Integration Lab, working alongside our customers and partners in industry. We can’t wait to get started.”

By harnessing complementary skills, experience and capabilities, ESi and Meadowgate are creating a full-service hybrid solutions client experience ranging from technology evaluation to systems integration and through-life services support. The new company will offer technology consulting, product procurement and integration, solution development, systems engineering, enterprise resiliency and hybrid workload development, migration, and management.

ESi , established in 1998 and based in Hanover, Maryland, has grown its professional services team to over 100 cleared, highly educated and certified specialists skilled in software and system engineering, information technology management, enterprise resiliency, and SIGINT operations and analysis for the intelligence community. The company is dedicated to supporting the national security mission, with a longstanding reputation for delivering technical and execution excellence for its valued customers. Building on ESi’s success as a prime contractor, the firm brings a significant pipeline of new business to the combined organization to drive future growth.

Meadowgate is an award-winning business that's been delivering trusted computing products and services to the federal government since 2006. It has a successful track record of enabling complex federal missions by providing high-performance computing solutions. The company's growth strategy centers on aligning offerings and talent with the national security community's growing demand for scalable systems architectures and capabilities that enable seamless movement of data and workloads within hybrid environments. Meadowgate's Integration Lab will be the R&D hub for the combined company, where the teams come together to apply their collective mission and technical understanding to design and develop new hybrid solutions that improve mission outcomes.

Ray Gomes, founder and CEO of ESi, who has announced his intention to retire, will remain with the combined business as a strategic adviser. ESi’s executive team, including Chief Operations Officer Amy Steinberg, Vice President of Programs Eddie Harless and Executive Vice President of Corporate Services David Thompson, will join the leadership team of the combined company.

“I am delighted that the team at ESi will be a cornerstone of this exciting growth strategy,” said Gomes. “As I step aside as ESi CEO, it has been my priority to ensure that the company has the best possible opportunity to build on its success for the long term within an employee-focused culture. Coming together with Meadowgate to create a business at the nexus of technology and the mission opens new paths to growth and strengthens our value to customers, presenting more opportunities for the team to shine. I look forward to seeing the company thrive at the forefront of building the hybrid solutions of the future.”

ESi and Meadowgate will continue to be customer facing under their respective brand names. At the same time, the combined company leadership, drawn from the existing ESi and Meadowgate executive teams, will be working together to begin the formal integration process and determine the future brand for the new company.

KippsDeSanto & Co. acted as the exclusive financial adviser to ESi on this combination.

About Engineering Solutions

Engineering Solutions LLC (ESi) supports customers that safeguard our country. ESi is dedicated to serving America’s national security mission by providing technical and execution excellence to intelligence community customers in the areas of software and systems engineering, IT management, enterprise resiliency, and SIGINT operations and analysis. Achieving success for critical missions since 1998, ESi is based in Hanover, Maryland. www.enginsol.com

About Meadowgate Technologies

Meadowgate Technologies LLC delivers advanced, trusted IT solutions and products to national security customers and partners. The company specializes in systems engineering, consulting and product procurement to meet the unique needs of each federal agency or industry customer. Established in 2006, Meadowgate is based in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, with offices in Trenton, New Jersey. www.meadowgate.us