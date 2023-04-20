o9 Solutions and RHI Magnesita Establish a Strategic Partnership to Implement a Global Integrated Business Planning and Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced a strategic partnership with RHI Magnesita, a leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions. RHI Magnesita will implement an advanced and automated Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process globally by deploying the o9 Digital Brain platform.

RHI Magnesita’s solutions are indispensable for industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Vienna and has ambitious growth, financial, and sustainability targets.

The o9 platform will support RHI Magnesita’s transformation journey towards an end-to-end supply chain, ensuring complete visibility and planning across its global value chain, from customers to suppliers. It will also provide a seamless and automated Integrated Business Planning process environment with an underlying digital twin of RHI Magnesita’s operations, fostering agile and cross-functional collaboration within and outside the organization. Within the o9 platform, RHI Magnesita will consolidate all its strategic and operational planning processes across time horizons. The o9 platform will allow RHI Magnesita to anticipate future supply chain risks, improve inventory planning, provide reliable customer commitments, create value for our customers and digitalize planning activities.

“The future growth of our company depends on careful coordination of our supply chain and optimization of our end-to-end value chains,” said Azim Syed, SVP Supply Chain, IBP & End to End Value Chain at RHI Magnesita. “The complexity and volatility of the past few years require a planning platform that allows us to build a digital twin of our business to create smart what-if scenarios to make informed decisions across all time horizons. We look forward to our project with o9 to retain and expand our market leadership.”

“We are excited to take this next step in our innovative partnership with RHI Magnesita to help them sustain growth while reducing inventory,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. “The refractory industry still feels the ramifications of the volatile and fast-changing markets over the last few years. The need for visibility, scenario planning, and end-to-end coordination is evident.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 13,500 employees in 33 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefitting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

The Group maintains a premium listing on the Official list of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, with a secondary listing on the prime segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse). For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com.