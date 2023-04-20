Horizons Mental Health Center and Netsmart Collaboration to Drive Person-Centered Care Delivery and Improved CCBHC Outcomes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizons Mental Health Center (Horizons), an industry-leading provider of behavioral health and mental health services has selected the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to enhance clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across the organization’s seven facilities in Kansas. Through this collaboration, Netsmart will equip Horizons with the technology and tools designed to deliver integrated, person-centered care as well as support their transition to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

Horizons will leverage myAvatar™, an ONC-certified electronic health record (EHR) specifically designed for behavioral health that offers a recovery-focused suite of solutions leveraging real-time analytics and clinical decision support to drive value-based care. The organization offers a wide variety of person-centered services including therapy, case management, medication management, substance use treatment and 24/7 crisis services for individuals and families. Horizons will benefit from the CareFabric platform by leveraging streamlined workflows with a focus on enhanced user experience and higher levels of clinician satisfaction.

“Horizons’ goal is to be forward-thinking, maximizing the use of technology to support care integration across our community and to enhance an approach to care that addresses the whole person,” said Horizons CEO Vikki Mader. “We recognize data is a valuable tool we can use to identify and address the needs of our communities and provide us with the ability to improve our care utilizing data-driven quality improvement — this partnership with Netsmart will provide us a way to demonstrate our impact through the use of data analytics.”

Through this partnership, Horizons will utilize technology that increases interoperability, care coordination and streamlines key performance indicators (KPIs) that are aligned with all CCBHC quality measures and evidence-based practices that successfully support the requirements of the program at the federal and state levels. Horizons was among the first CCBHCs to achieve certification from the state of Kansas. In 2022, SAMHSA awarded CCBHC grant funding to five Netsmart clients across Kansas pursuing CCBHC certification. Horizons will bring thought leadership and collaboration to the growing Netsmart CCBHC community that now includes more than 175 organizations across more than 30 states.

“We believe the journey to integrated, whole-person care is extremely important which is why Netsmart has been at the forefront of the CCBHC program and continue to advocate for its expansion,” said Julie Hiett, Netsmart Vice President & General Manager of Population Health. “We are thrilled to be able to use our experience with the CCBHC program to partner with organizations in Kansas. This along with the great history and breadth of knowledge the Horizons team brings to the table will set both of our teams up for a successful partnership. By providing compassionate care and understanding that each person’s needs are different, their efforts have led to tremendous growth and funding to expand their services. As a leading advocate for CCBHCs, we are thrilled to work alongside Horizons through this exciting transition and provide them with the tools and technology to enable transformation to value-based care coordination across the organization.”

About Horizons Mental Health Center

Horizons Mental Health Center serves communities throughout a five-county area, including Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Reno counties. We form strong partnerships in our communities and value collaboration with multiple agencies across the area. By working together, we help provide better outcomes for those in need. Visit https://www.hutchregional.com/horizons-mental-health-center/ for more information.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health record software (EHR), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care, and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.