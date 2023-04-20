Omni Design’s High Performance Analog Front Ends are Adopted in Socionext’s Next Generation Communications SoCs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of low-power, high-performance mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced that Socionext is adopting Omni Design’s high performance analog front end IP solutions in advanced FinFET nodes, to deliver the next generation of innovative communications products.

Integrating high-performance analog IP cores into increasingly complex ASICs and SoCs is becoming essential for demanding applications such as 5G, advanced Wi-Fi, LiDAR, and radar, especially in advanced process nodes, to bring these products to market.

“We are collaborating with Omni Design to enable next generation communications and signal processing products,” said Teruaki Hasegawa, Head of Socionext’s IoT & Radar Sensing Business Unit. “Our experienced team have proven ability to integrate mixed-signal IP into complex SoCs. We look forward to working with Omni in support of our customers.”

“Socionext has deep expertise in RF and mixed-signal design and in the production of SoCs for high volume communications applications,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies “The high performance analog front ends IP such as power gain amplifiers and multi giga sample data converters from Omni Design being adopted are amongst the most advanced in the industry. We are delighted to work with Socionext to deliver innovative products that give customers competitive differentiation in their end markets.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Mixed Signal IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas (California) with additional offices in Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts), Bangalore (India), and Ireland. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.