Fluid Truck and Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) Join Forces to Reduce Impact of E-waste for Earth Day and Beyond

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Truck, the commercial truck rental platform, and Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), the digital marketplace for business e-waste and IT asset disposal (ITAD), are coming together to reduce the environmental impact of electronic disposal. The partnership pairs local sustainable e-waste vendors on the RGX platform with Fluid Truck’s emission-free electronic vehicles (EVs) for zero-emission transportation. The companies will co-host an e-waste drive for local businesses at Fluid Truck’s Denver office on Thursday, April 27 from 10-2 pm MT. Local nonprofit e-waste recycler, PCs for People, will process all laptops, cell phones, and tablets collected during the event.

E-waste is a rapidly growing problem in Colorado and beyond. In 2021 nearly 57 million metric tonnes (MT) were generated, outweighing the Great Wall of China. According to the UN Global E-waste Monitor, this is estimated to grow to 74 MT by 2030. Less than 15% was responsibly recycled. To address this challenge, RGX makes it easy for businesses to dispose of IT assets sustainably, connecting them to localized vendors on one neutral, easy-to-use platform.

To further simplify logistics, RGX customers and vendors will now have access to discounted rates on Fluid Truck’s commercial vehicles from EVs, to box trucks, to cargo vans, and more.

Paul Logsdon, RGX COO, used a Fluid vehicle to pilot the partnership, “We recently had a few smaller recycling opportunities in the heart of downtown Austin and quickly realized our vendor's box truck was overkill and would be a nightmare to park. We solved this problem by using a Fluid Truck van for a two-hour block of time. It couldn't have been easier to reserve, find, use, and return the vehicle."

Fluid Truck’s electric trucks are available in Denver, which will pair environmentally-sustainable electronic disposal with zero-emission logistics. Outside of these markets, Fluid will offer alternative local vehicles for material pickup or dropoff at a discounted rate.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we’re excited to launch this partnership which will reduce e-waste and its associated impacts for so many Colorado businesses and beyond,” said James Eberhard, the CEO, and Founder of Fluid Truck.

“RGX and Fluid are Denver-based members of the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) and James and I are long-term friends, so partnering on this sustainable solution was a natural step for us. It's exciting that our companies are working together to focus on reducing environmental impact initiatives,” said Sean Miles, the CEO of RGX.

For more information on the e-waste drive, please visit the Fluid Truck x RGX event page.

About Fluid Truck:

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is used nationally by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last-mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership. Fluid Truck is the 9th-fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte and has raised $64 million from leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah

About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX):

Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) is a marketplace elevating the backend of the electronics circular economy. Connecting corporate customers with localized e-waste and IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors, the platform manages the entire process from a transparent competitive bidding process through certification of destruction.

As a cleantech company, RGX advocates for industry certification and best practices to reduce environmental impact and protect workers’ safety while increasing ROI for both sides of the marketplace. Founded in 2019 by a team of industry experts, we are always focused on ways to Do Better: Do Better for the environment, Do Better for all vendors and local economies, and Do Better for business ROI and SROI. Learn more at recyclegx.com or linkedin.com/company/recycle-global-exchange/.