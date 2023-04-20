Jaguar Land Rover Addresses IT Sustainability Goals with Snow Software

STOCKHOLM & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced Jaguar Land Rover is using Snow solutions and services to gain valuable intelligence into the environmental impact of its IT ecosystem. This effort is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy to become carbon net zero by 2039 across their entire production, operations and supply chain. Seeking to understand the sustainability of their IT platforms and devices has led to the creation of a remediation program to upgrade Jaguar Land Rover’s devices in line with TCO Certified sustainable devices across the organization, using insights powered by Snow.

The Jaguar Land Rover IT ecosystem, spanning more than 40,000 devices across multiple countries, has integrated hardware asset data with key sustainability metrics by implementing a suite of Snow products. This includes the Snow for Sustainability service which tracks progress against specific sustainability goals, providing deeper visibility and actionable insights, resulting in a series of important actions for Jaguar Land Rover. Between June 2021 and July 2022, Jaguar Land Rover increased its TCO certified sustainable devices by 42% for laptops and 66% for desktops. The analysis reports during this time period also highlighted a successful reduction in CO2 emissions related to their IT landscape. By layering Snow’s insights with key sustainability metrics, Jaguar Land Rover can build on these findings to explore other areas of carbon reductions among their IT estate.

“Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles,” said Rossella Cardone, Director and Head of Sustainability Office at Jaguar Land Rover. “As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimize our carbon footprint across our value chain. Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress.”

“The challenges of managing an organization’s technologies are complex and adding a sustainability lens to that environment can be an overwhelming undertaking,” said Sanjay Castelino, Chief Product & Customer Officer, Snow Software. “Snow’s approach to delivering Technology Intelligence provides key insights and analysis into sustainability without having to deploy new tooling, supporting our customers to maximize the impact of their investments while driving innovation. We are thrilled to support Jaguar Land Rover’s pioneering efforts to become carbon net zero by providing critical data and insights into the sustainability of their IT landscape.”

This program has demonstrated the importance of IT and IT data in accomplishing key business goals, linking sustainability with corporate social responsibility and supporting the successful planning of future sustainable investments.

Jaguar Land Rover has received recognition for their efforts in using IT asset management to create positive environmental impacts. They were shortlisted for the ITAM Implementation of the Year Award, part of the ITAM Review’s 2022 Excellence Awards, and were also a recipient of this year’s Technology for Good Award, part of the 2022 Technology Intelligence Awards hosted by Snow for organizations leveraging Technology Intelligence to tackle some of the most challenging issues affecting society and the planet. Nominations for the 2023 Technology Intelligence Awards opened this week. Organizations of all sizes, industries and geographies are encouraged to apply. Deadline to be considered is May 17, 2023.

For more information about the Snow for Sustainability service, be sure to visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/blog/sustainability-and-snow-how-it-leaders-can-care-for-the-environment/.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.