SYNERGEN Health and PreciseMDX Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Best-in-Class Digital Revenue Cycle Solution & Services to Fuel Laboratory Growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYNERGEN Health, an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations, and PreciseMDX, a technology provider offering best-in-class lab management software that empowers and connects labs, care providers, and patients, today announce their strategic partnership to provide laboratories and diagnostics with a seamless, end-to-end revenue cycle solution to bolster operational efficiencies, scalability, and growth. The collaboration between these two leading healthcare technology companies serves to enhance new and existing client relationships and drive long-term engagements.

PreciseMDX provides lab businesses with a streamlined digital experience for testing and population health management, creating a seamless consumer experience while enhancing business intelligence and reducing costs. Under the partnership, SYNERGEN Health's comprehensive revenue cycle management services will be integrated with PreciseMDX's enterprise Lab Business Management Solution (LBMS). Combined, SYNERGEN Health and PreciseMDX will drive measurable value for clients by implementing sustainable improvements that reduce costs, maximize cash flow, and enhance the patient-provider experience.

"Labs across the U.S. are suffering from a lack of RCM integration and automation capabilities. That, coupled with an increase in denials for missing information and prior authorization, uncovered an innovation gap in the market that we sought to address," said Duminda Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SYNERGEN Health. "Together with PreciseMDX, we’re offering labs the best digital revenue cycle management solution in the market, capable of improving financial performance and focusing on delivering high-quality patient care. With our combined domain expertise, we are expanding our innovative service offerings to not only improve patient experiences but optimize the payer-provider relationship."

The SYNERGEN Health-PreciseMDX partnership addresses the challenges of data quality by automating the correction and completion of patient and insurance data. This enables labs of any size to reduce cumbersome manual tasks on the back end and streamline the revenue cycle management process while attracting new clients by improving the entire end-to-end lab diagnostic journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with SYNERGEN Health to support labs as they streamline their operations alongside an increasing demand for services," said Mark Dorner, Co-Founder and CEO of PreciseMDX. "With robust interoperability capabilities, PreciseMDX easily integrates with LIS, EHR, and revenue cycle systems like SYNERGEN to deliver real-time business metrics and KPIs to scale operationally regardless of case volumes."

For more information about SYNERGEN Health and PreciseMDX, please visit www.synergenhealth.com and www.precisemdx.com.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. healthcare industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions. SYNERGEN Health was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the seventh time and has been recognized with recurring industry honors from leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS and Becker. In 2023, SYNERGEN Health successfully completed the SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1 audit furthering its dedication to cybersecurity and the highest standards of compliance.

About PreciseMDX

PreciseMDX empowers and connects labs, providers, and patients with a best-in-class platform that integrates lab information management systems (LIMs), EHRs, clearinghouses, and biotech companies for a better patient experience and healthier bottom line. The comprehensive, interoperable platform accommodates any lab, any test, any population, and any volume with highly customizable and paperless patient journeys, powerful automation, transparent good faith estimates, and seamless ecosystem integration. Leveraging over 30 years of healthcare digital transformation expertise, PreciseMDX works with customers worldwide to help them serve over eight million patients throughout the U.S., Europe, and Canada.