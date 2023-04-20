Neurala Announces Availability of Brain Builder on Sony’s AITRIOS™ Marketplace

BOSTON & TRIESTE, Italy & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Neurala, the leader in vision AI software, announced the availability of a new version of Neurala’s vision AI development software, Brain Builder™, in the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) AITRIOS™ Marketplace. The new version of Neurala Brain Builder features AI model outputs that are optimized for AITRIOS edge AI sensing devices featuring the Sony’s IMX500 intelligent vision sensor.

“The Neurala team has a long history of optimizing AI for edge use cases,” said Neurala CEO Dr. Max Versace. "Our team has taken the unparalleled ease-of-use of our Brain Builder platform and applied optimizations to our underlying algorithm portfolio so that they perform optimally on the revolutionary AITRIOS compatible IMX500 line of Sony’s sensors. This means that companies seeking to develop and deploy solutions using this sensor now have an efficient way to develop models that they know will work seamlessly on their device and without the need for the time, effort and expertise typically required to deploy models at the edge.”

Brain Builder dramatically simplifies AI deployment by walking customers through all the necessary steps to label, train and produce an AI model that’s ready to be converted for edge sensing devices using the AITRIOS platform - customers don’t need to be machine vision or AI experts. Brain builder offers automatic model optimization for the AITRIOS compatible hardware that features Sony’s IMX500 sensor, allowing users to simply make selections based upon the length of the optimization process and whether they want to skew for more, or less, false positives to achieve better results. With these inputs, Brain Builder finds the most performant model architecture for the target edge sensing device. Brain Builder is initially available as an on-premise installable solution that can be implemented on inexpensive PCs with just a CPU for AI model training (or an optional GPU.)

“Our IMX500 intelligent vision sensor represents a breakthrough in AI processing. It combines the capabilities of a CMOS image sensor with the ability to process AI without any additional onboard compute. As a result, camera manufacturers can deliver smart cameras with a lower bill-of-materials, reduced power consumption and yet run AI models at high frame rates,” said Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of System Solution Business Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. “Through the Neurala Brain Builder platform, end users, integrators and device manufacturers now have a straightforward and inexpensive way for non-AI experts to deploy AI models to AITRIOS compatible edge sensing devices featuring the IMX500 which opens up a wide variety of use cases that can be quickly solved.”

“AITRIOS” is an edge AI sensing platform provided by Sony Semiconductor Solutions to accelerate implementation of sensing solutions for various partners. AITRIOS provides partners and customers with the tools, SDKs and development environment that can lower cost, reduce complexity, improve time-to-market and increase measurable ROI, all while providing advanced privacy controls. AITRIOS compatible AI cameras equipped with Sony's IMX500 intelligent vision sensor are now available, with more manufacturers and models to be added in the future. For more information, visit the AITRIOS website or purchase supported hardware from our partner(s).

Neurala is a pioneer in vision AI software. On a mission to make AI more applicable and useful in real-world applications, Neurala helps industrial companies improve their quality inspection process, with technology that dramatically reduces the time, cost and skills required to build and maintain production-quality custom vision AI solutions. Founded in 2006, Neurala’s research team invented Lifelong-DNN™ (L-DNN) technology, which lowers the data requirements for AI model development and enables continuous learning in the cloud or at the edge. Today, Neurala's technology has been deployed globally, with customers in the industrial, drone, robotics, and smart devices verticals.

