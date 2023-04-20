Generational Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Justin Leonard

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading full-service business advisory for middle market, privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with PGA TOUR professional, Justin Leonard.

Among Leonard's twelve wins on the PGA Tour are the 1997 Open Championship and the 1998 Players Championship.

Leonard ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings for 24 weeks in 1998 and 1999, and qualified for the United States Ryder Cup team in 1997, 1999, and 2008. In the 1999 event, Leonard made a 45-foot putt for birdie on the 17th hole to complete a remarkable comeback by the U.S. team on the final day. It is perhaps the most famous putt in Ryder Cup history.

Leonard joined NBC Sports in 2015 as an analyst for Golf Central’s "Live From" and for PGA TOUR tournament coverage. In 2020, he assumed an elevated role on Golf Central "Live From" as an analyst on the program's primetime shows.

Leonard, who turned 50 in June, made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. He intends to compete throughout the full season on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2023.

“We are very pleased to establish a relationship with Justin Leonard,” said Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational. “I have watched him compete for years and have always been impressed with his dedication to the sport of golf.”

Binkley added, “We look forward to watching him compete in PGA TOUR Champions events this year. Leonard shares many of the same core values with Generational, and we are excited and honored to have him as a part of the Generational family as he participates on the tour.”

In his hometown of Dallas for the Invited Celebrity Classic, Justin Leonard said, “Generational is a proven business leader that I’m proud to represent as I travel the world competing.”

