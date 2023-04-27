PulteGroup Announces National Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of America’s largest homebuilders, has launched a nationwide partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a leading youth-development organization that provides safe places, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences for young people across the nation.

The partnership will focus on inspiring kids and teens to achieve academic success and learn about the various career opportunities available in the homebuilding industry. PulteGroup employees will engage in a wide range of volunteer opportunities across 21 states as part of this partnership, including career mentorship, academic support, reading, supply drives, facility cleanups and sports activities. The PulteGroup Charitable Foundation is also making a $150,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“ At PulteGroup, we understand that a better tomorrow requires effort and change today,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. “ The kids and teens we are investing in through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs will be the homebuilders and homebuyers of tomorrow. To deliver on our purpose of building incredible places where people can live their dreams, we must do our part to build strong communities, and we are thrilled to begin this new era of impact with the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The partnership was first envisioned and championed by PulteGroup’s Diversity Board, a group of employees from across disciplines and regions working together to sponsor and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s diversity and inclusion work. The board’s mission is to serve the communities where PulteGroup operates and provide opportunities for its employees to be a force for positive change.

“ We are excited that PulteGroup is joining us to impart knowledge and share their skills and resources to help young people uncover their potential,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnership & Engagements at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “ This partnership is deeply impactful as Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to strengthen its support and resources to build great futures for the youth we serve.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is on a mission to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more than a century, Clubs have been thought leaders in youth development, providing safe places where kids and teens can develop skills, make lasting connections with mentors, and achieve great futures. In a typical year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Clubs serve 3.6 million young people, from rural communities to urban areas, in schools and public housing, Native lands and U.S. military installations worldwide.

For more information about how PulteGroup supports the communities it serves, visit pultegroupcares.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About PulteGroup Charitable Foundation

Formed in March 2020, the PulteGroup Charitable Foundation is funded with a portion of PulteGroup’s annual pre-tax income, including a $3 million funding commitment made in 2022. As part of this commitment, each Division is allocated funds to support local charities in alignment with the foundation’s priorities. The foundation is governed by a 9-member board consisting of PulteGroup employees from across all disciplines and locations, with three pillars of focus: giving back to active military members and veterans, meeting housing needs, and educating the next generation of homebuilders. For more information about the PulteGroup Charitable Foundation and the Company’s values, visit pultegroupcares.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.