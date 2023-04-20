CORRECTING and REPLACING Quantum Health Joins With HPI and Employers Health Network to Offer New Healthcare Navigation and High-Performance Networks Platform to Self-Insured Employers

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. & DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

QUANTUM HEALTH JOINS WITH HPI AND EMPLOYERS HEALTH NETWORK TO OFFER NEW HEALTHCARE NAVIGATION AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE NETWORKS PLATFORM TO SELF-INSURED EMPLOYERS

Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it will join with Health Plans, Inc. (HPI), a leading third-party administrator, to leverage their Employer Health Network (EHN) to deliver a new healthcare navigation platform for self-insured employers nationwide. These different delivery and navigation solutions will provide alternatives to the high cost of traditional managed care networks and will help drive better member experiences and clinical outcomes.

As part of this new collaboration, Quantum Health will combine its navigation and care coordination platform with HPI’s third-party administration capabilities and leading regional health plan networks to provide members better access to high-value providers and proactively intervene earlier in the healthcare process. The goal of this industry-unique partnership is to ensure that members receive the most appropriate, cost-effective care and an unparalleled experience throughout their healthcare journey.

“The healthcare-related challenges facing employers and their employees today continue to expand, and they require a flexible member navigation and care coordination experience platform that brings all the administrative, technological, digital health and human support components together in one simple and effective experience that drives better engagement and outcomes,” said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health. “We are excited to join with HPI and EHN to bring new healthcare options and overall better member experiences to employers and members nationwide.”

A 2022 McKinsey Employer Health Benefits Survey found that over 40% of employers now believe introducing new advocacy and care coordination tools will help employees more easily navigate the healthcare system, engage in preventive physical and mental care, and manage chronic conditions. Quantum Health simplifies the healthcare experience for over 2.7 million members and over 500 employer clients through better navigation and care coordination, bringing together point solution partners, providers, payers and members in an integrated digital platform.

As a third-party administrator, HPI partners with health plans, brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client’s needs and population. Their solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control, while elevating the member experience.

“Through this unique industry collaboration and new marketing offering, we are bringing employers a single source for health plan administration that results in better member engagement, tighter health data integration and high-touch programs. We are establishing a single-entry point member experience that combines concierge-level digital and human-centric member navigation, network steerage, coordinated billing, and plan administration, all while focusing on how we can do more to bring employers a top-tier self-funded health plan,” said Deb Hodges, CEO and president of HPI.

About HPI

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client’s needs and population. HPI’s solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control, while elevating the member experience. It is their flexible approach, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to quality, technology, and service that enable them to deliver premium value to their customers.

For more information, visit www.hpiTPA.com

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.