Qosina Teams up with DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions to Market Its Liveo Biopharmaceutical-grade Tubing

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce it has teamed up with DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions, a leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device markets.

As part of this collaboration, Qosina has added five new Liveo™ biopharmaceutical-grade tubing products to its extensive tubing portfolio. These high-purity tubings are available in both platinum-cured silicone and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) options and are designed for ultra-pure fluid transfer applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnological manufacturing processes. With more than 30 options to choose from, they are the perfect addition to the Qosina tubing portfolio.

Qosina will market DuPont™ Liveo™ tubing to customers of all needs and sizes. Whether in R&D or full-scale production, Qosina’s ability to serve customers, large and small, along with its high service levels, extensive product portfolio, sampling capabilities and technical expertise, will help fill an important niche for DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions.

Liveo™ Pharma-50

This platinum-cured silicone tubing is designed for the transfer of ultra-pure liquids, air or steam in pharmaceutical and bioprocess applications. This tubing offers excellent flexibility, a low extractables profile, is easily sterilized and is stable over a wide temperature range.

Liveo™ Pharma-65

This platinum-cured silicone tubing is designed for the transfer of ultra-pure liquids, air or steam in pharmaceutical and bioprocess applications. This tubing offers excellent flexibility, a low extractables profile, is easily sterilized and is stable over a wide temperature range. It offers greater pressure and kink resistance compared to Liveo™ Pharma-50.

Liveo™ Pharma-80

This platinum-cured silicone tubing is designed for the transfer of ultra-pure liquids, air or steam in pharmaceutical and bioprocess applications. This tubing offers excellent flexibility, a low extractables profile, is easily sterilized and is stable over a wide temperature range. It offers the highest kink resistance and is a cost-effective alternative to reinforced tubing for moderate to high pressure applications.

Liveo™ Pharma Advanced Pump Tubing

This translucent platinum-cured silicone tubing is designed for pumping ultra-pure liquids in pharmaceutical and bioprocess applications. This tubing offers excellent flexibility, a low extractables profile, is easily sterilized and has outstanding filling accuracy. It offers up to four times the pump life of standard platinum-cured silicone tubing.

Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing

This thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing is sterilizable, weldable and designed for the transfer of fluid in pharmaceutical and bioprocess applications. This tubing offers a low extractables profile, minimal spallation after 24 hours of pumping, and has good chemical resistance and improved heat-welding, both to itself and competitive tubing.

Learn more about Qosina’s new line of Liveo™ platinum-cured silicone and TPE tubing.

Qosina is a one-stop source for single-use bioprocess components, with low minimum orders, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s assurance of supply.

Explore Qosina’s single-use bioprocess component selection at www.qosina.com/bioprocess.

About Qosina

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Cleanroom. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in silicone-based technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.