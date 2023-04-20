EMIT IMAGING Collaborates with MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research to Enhance Cryo-Fluorescence Tomography Technology

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMIT IMAGING, Inc. (“EMIT”), the leader in Cryo-Fluorescence Tomography (CFT), is proud to announce a project with the MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research to enhance EMIT’s novel 3D imaging technology. The project will incorporate the Koch Institute's research-based experiences into CFT workflow and method improvements, allowing for greater accuracy and efficiency in studying cancer and other diseases.

EMIT’s CFT technology is an innovative 3D imaging technique that allows for high-resolution, high-sensitivity imaging of biological samples, providing crucial insights into the behavior of drugs and proteins. By working with the Koch Institute, EMIT aims to bring its technology to the forefront of cancer research, improving biological and drug research.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, a world-renowned leader in cancer research," said Dr. Matthew Silva, CEO at EMIT. "Their expertise and experience will undoubtedly help us improve our cryo-fluorescence tomography technology, allowing us to provide more accurate and efficient results to researchers and our customers."

“Cryo-Fluorescence Tomography elegantly fits into the preclinical evaluation lifecycle by providing a full-body view of a wide range of fluorescent signatures of disease and therapy right at the selected endpoints. Here at MIT, we are working to fully utilize the immense potential of the technology by co-registering it with in vivo modalities and using it as a bridge between in vivo imaging and other spatial and high-throughput assays,“ said Dr. Virginia Spanoudaki, the Scientific Director of Koch Institute’s Preclinical Imaging and Testing Facility.

The work between EMIT and the Koch Institute highlights the importance of collaboration in the field of scientific research and medical imaging, as well as the shared commitment to advancing research tools and methods. Together, these two organizations are poised to make significant strides in the fight against cancer and other diseases.

About EMIT IMAGING

EMIT IMAGING is the leader of Cryo-Fluorescence Tomography (CFT) imaging and is pioneering hardware, software, and data science methods. EMIT’s imaging platform, XerraTM, is a state-of-the-art technology that provides high-sensitivity and high-resolution 3D images of biological samples and is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic researchers worldwide to advance scientific and medical research. To learn more about EMIT, visit www.emitimaging.com.