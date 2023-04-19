Century Park Portfolio Company, Pivotal Drive, Merges with Nova CPM

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotal Drive, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has announced the successful completion of its strategic merger with Nova CPM, a OneStream Platinum Partner. The merger strengthens Pivotal Drive's already impressive momentum within the OneStream ecosystem, positioning it for further growth and success.

With the merger, the combined company's size will double, boasting employees in every time zone in the continental U.S., as well as Mexico and Canada. Pivotal Drive brings an experienced technical center of excellence and post-go-live administrative support resources, while Nova CPM provides depth in finance transformation and C-suite consulting, making for a powerful partnership.

The Nova CPM transaction continues to build on Century Park’s experience in the Technology Services sector and marks the first acquisition for Pivotal Drive. Tony Trevino, Partner at Century Park, commented, “We’re excited to have Pivotal Drive join forces with the Nova CPM team as we continue to scale our delivery capabilities around OneStream applications for our enterprise customer base. We eagerly look forward to the exceptional outcomes that we believe can be accomplished through the combined efforts of Nova CPM and Pivotal Drive.”

Laurie Bumba, Nova CPM Founder and CEO, said, “Our OneStream customers will see immediate value from this merger. Nova has always seen OneStream through the perspective of each of our customers, so we knew growth was imperative. I am thrilled that we will now offer enhanced service and ample resources to our existing and future customers, driving success for all parties.”

Nate Coate, Pivotal Drive Managing Partner, concluded, “The Pivotal Drive and Nova combination brings complementary capabilities without direct competition for customers in the fast-paced OneStream world. The alignment of our values on customer success and company culture makes this merger a natural fit, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together.”

About Pivotal Drive:

As a OneStream partner, Pivotal Drive employs industry-renowned consultants with expertise in designing and delivering unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. This enables customers to modernize their finance organization and streamline their consolidation, reporting and planning processes. Pivotal Drive also provides OneStream dedicated Managed Services that simplifies post-go-live OneStream administration and support. To learn more, visit www.pivotaldrive.com.

About Nova CPM:

Nova is a dedicated OneStream implementation Platinum Partner, providing exceptional solutions that drive results for customers worldwide. Nova Team Leads have a minimum of 20+ years of experience and always start with customer data, customer processes and customer long-term goals first. Nova has built over 200 global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integrations and led deployment and training activities for nearly 4,000 global users through our work with businesses operating in 47 countries with over 40 projects. To learn more, visit www.novacpm.com.

About Century Park:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.