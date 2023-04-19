Delta School District, CUPE Cooperate to Expand the District’s First Seamless Childcare Pilot

DELTA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the cooperation of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Delta School District is expanding its new seamless day childcare pilot project to provide low-cost childcare opportunities to even more families in Delta.

The pilot project, which is staffed by members of CUPE 1091 at Sunshine Hills Elementary School, originally offered 12 spots for before- and after- school care to Kindergarten-aged children and their siblings. Recognizing the pilot project’s potential to address critical childcare demands, the Delta School District decided to expand the project to another 12 spots in order to provide spaces for the Kindergarten children who start this September and to keep the children currently enrolled in the program in the before- and after-school setting. These spots will be staffed by existing Education Assistants – members of CUPE 1091.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand this program to more families as there is clearly a need for high-quality, low-cost childcare options in our community,” said Marne Hopkinson, Principal of Child Care and Early Learning.

The Delta School District pilot is one of more than 36 in B.C. schools, funded through provincial government grants to school districts exploring this new model of providing childcare. Delta’s seamless day childcare utilizes existing public school facilities and Early Childhood Educators.

“CUPE 1091 members are dedicated to our public schools and want to build a career here in Delta. This pilot project expansion provides the opportunity for full-time hours, while offering students more stability throughout the day in a high-quality early learning environment,” says Daun Frederickson, a school support worker in the Delta School District and president of CUPE 1091.

“Delta already has the schools to house these spots, and the trained, qualified, and dedicated staff to offer the care. This expansion is great for the school district, for CUPE members, and for students and families,” says Frederickson.

CUPE 1091 represents over 950 members working as education support workers. They work as education assistants, child & youth care workers, multicultural workers, trauma informed strategists, plumbers, electricians, painters, mechanics and more. CUPE 1091 members are an integral part of Delta School District’s vision for 2030 to become an innovative inclusive community where all learners belong, and everyone soars.

The Delta School District aims to be an innovative, inclusive community where all learners belong, and everyone soars with more than 16,131 student FTEs and a headcount of approximately 2,260 active employees. The District has 24 elementary schools and 7 secondary schools located in Ladner, North Delta, and Tsawwassen. The District’s schools provide safe, culturally diverse, and nurturing learning environments. We offer a variety of quality programs to meet unique learning needs and we engage students in stimulating and relevant educational experiences. A dedication to social responsibility teaches our students to respect themselves, their environment and each other.

