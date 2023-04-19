BrightSpring Health Services Recognizes 2023 DSP of the Year Award Recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightSpring Health Services is proud to announce that eight of its direct support professionals (DSPs) are recipients of the prestigious 2023 DSP of the Year Award from the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR). Since 2007, ANCOR has recognized DSPs from each state who work tirelessly to provide safe, compassionate care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities while empowering their independence and inclusion in the community.

This year’s recipients include the following BrightSpring DSPs:

Terrell Presnall – Lapeer, Michigan

Susan Foltz – Lincoln, Nebraska

Cynthia Longoria – Harlingen, Texas

Alyssa Malcolm – Martinsburg, West Virginia

Barbara Sykes – Indianapolis, Indiana

Vernon Nelson – Atlanta, Georgia

Ana Ramirez – Clearwater, Florida

Jennifer Houle – Ontario, Canada

“Direct support professionals are the backbone of home and community living services, caring for the health and well-being and facilitating greater independence for a vulnerable and medically complex patient population. Working in conjunction with clinical and other programmatic professionals, the value-based care that our DSPs provide day in and day out equips the individuals to live better and more inclusively in communities,” said BrightSpring CEO and President Jon Rousseau. “We’re grateful to have these skilled and conscientious DSPs on our BrightSpring team and congratulate them on this honor.”

Recently, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation recognizing April as Care Workers Recognition Month, highlighting the essential contributions of caregivers across the United States who ensure children, seniors and individuals with disabilities can live safe and secure lives.

“Our message this month to care workers across America is simple: The work you do matters,” said President Biden in the proclamation. “You are there for families when they need you most – providing comfort, strength, and compassion that inspire us all.”

The eight BrightSpring DSP honorees were selected out of hundreds of nominees and hundreds of thousands of such caregivers in the country. Nominees are evaluated by ANCOR based on their person-centered nature, leadership in thought and action, relationships built, and innovation in care and service delivery. From group cooking and exercise classes, to overcoming behavioral challenges and advocating for unmet needs, this year’s DSP of the Year Award recipients have gone above and beyond to best support the individuals in their care.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 2023 ANCOR Annual Conference in Chicago this month.

