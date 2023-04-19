UJET, Google Cloud and Alvaria Partner to Integrate Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform and Workforce Engagement Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced a new, strategic partnership with Alvaria and Google Cloud. The partnership enables enterprise contact centers to integrate and leverage Alvaria’s compliant outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities through Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform.

Enterprises including financial services, airlines, retail, telecom and technology organizations are seeking AI-first platforms to power secure, natural customer interactions at scale. These seamless customer experiences also require a unified, engaged workforce. Alvaria WEM solutions provide agents with flexible scheduling options, gamification, performance tracking and automated workflows – increasing agent engagement and reducing attrition. Alvaria outbound capabilities streamline agent workflows with easy-to-use, compliant campaign management tools. Alvaria complements Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform by providing solutions that drive agent success, keep them engaged, and make them feel like an extension of the brand.

According to Amit Kumar, Product Manager, Contact Center AI Platform, Google Cloud, "We are thrilled to partner with Alvaria as a workforce engagement and outbound partner. Delivering effective customer and employee experiences requires an ecosystem of secure, enterprise-grade solutions that extend and enhance contact center capabilities. Through this integration with Alvaria, we’re continuing our efforts to connect AI and agents to power modern customer experiences at scale."

“UJET and Google Cloud have quickly become a real force in the contact center industry due to our early focus not only on AI and mobile-first CX transformation, but also security, resiliency, and scale - all fundamental requirements for the modern enterprise. These same enterprises also need additional advanced outreach and rich workforce engagement capabilities such as multichannel agent scheduling, tracking and adherence, and quality recording to properly coach and improve agent behavior. Through this partnership with Alvaria, we’re able to meet those needs as well,” said Anand Janefalkar, Chief Executive Officer, UJET.

Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform offers enterprises rich insights about customers, products and services – while Alvaria provides the solutions for unified workforce to transform those insights into real results. The two solutions together create increased lifetime value, reduced agent turnover and seamless, personalized customer interactions.

“As enterprises look to deliver next generation CX, the partnership between Alvaria, Google Cloud, and UJET provides a unique opportunity to tap into the power of cutting-edge innovation that will help clients migrate off end-of-life platforms,” said Frank Ciccone, Chief Revenue Officer, Alvaria. “Customers will now have a complete option to bring their full customer experience platform to the Google Cloud ecosystem.”

About UJET

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses who put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite that’s equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

About Alvaria

Alvaria helps organizations efficiently manage and engage the modern workforce and connect compliantly with customers and prospects. Our open, innovative multi-platform is purpose built for two core competencies; a feature-rich, intuitive, and intelligent workforce engagement management platform, and a multichannel proactive compliant outreach platform. Alvaria, the product of the merger of world leaders - Aspect Software and Noble Systems - is proudly celebrating 50 years in business reshaping customer and employee experience. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com