Cequence Security Secures Investment from Prosperity7 Ventures

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cequence Security, the leading provider of Unified API Protection (UAP), today announced Prosperity7 Ventures has made an investment in the company.

Prosperity7 Ventures partners with today’s pioneers and explorers to enable continued global growth and transformation and development of next-generation technologies and business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale.

“Cyber security is a growing problem that touches all from different angles and in different ways. Some major recent attacks have been attributed to the companies’ APIs,” said Aysar Tayeb, Executive Managing Director of Prosperity7 Ventures. “Cequence Security is addressing this problem in a way that puts the company in a leading position, significantly ahead of others. They have successfully demonstrated the uniqueness of providing end-to-end API security solution, with some of the largest and most complicated enterprises. We are excited to be supporting the Cequence Security team, and partner with them as they continue to scale the business.”

The Cequence Unified API Protection (UAP) solution is the only offering that addresses all phases of the API protection lifecycle to defend an enterprise’s APIs from attackers and eliminate unknown and unmitigated API security risks that can lead to data loss, fraud, and business disruption. Security teams deploying the UAP solution achieve continuous protection of their complete API risk surface, enabling their organizations to reap the competitive and business advantages of ubiquitous API connectivity securely while meeting regulatory compliance.

“The investment from Prosperity7 Ventures puts us in a great position for accelerated growth and to keep up with the increasing demand of our industry-leading Unified API Protection solution around the globe but especially in the Middle East,” said Ameya Talwalkar, founder and CEO of Cequence Security. “Our ability to raise funds in this tough macro-economic market is a testament to our solid growth and proven ability to land and expand at some of the largest enterprises in the world.”

Cequence Security’s unique approach to uncovering and preventing API threats that can lead to fraud and data loss has resulted in the company protecting $9 trillion (about $28,000 per person in the US) in assets among Fortune 500 companies and more than two billion user accounts worldwide. To date, Cequence Security has raised over $100M from top-tier investors including Dell Technologies Capital, HarbourVest Partners, ICON Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and T-Mobile Ventures.

About Cequence

Cequence Security, the pioneer of Unified API Protection, is the only solution that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, dynamic testing, risk analysis and native mitigation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever-evolving API attacks. Cequence Security secures more than 6 billion API calls a day and protects more than 2 billion user accounts across our Fortune 500 customers. Our customers trust us to protect their APIs and web applications with the most effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

About Prosperity7 Ventures

Prosperity7 Ventures is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund’s name derives from “Prosperity Well,” the seventh oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike commercial oil, paving the way to prosperity. Bringing forward this pioneering history, Prosperity7 invests globally with a long-term view in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that bring prosperity and positive impacts on a vast scale. Official website: https://www.prosperity7vc.com/