S&K Engineering and Research Awarded NASA Intelligent Robotic and Control System Services (IRCSS) III Contract

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that S&K Engineering and Research, LLC was awarded the Intelligent Robotic and Control System Services (IRCSS) III task order, supporting the Engineering Directorate - Software Robotics and Simulation Division at Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, TX.

This single-award task order is administered under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple award contract. Services include technology development, maturation, and applied research and engineering in automation, robotics, robot control, advanced vision systems, perception, advanced software technologies, and intelligent control systems.

“S&K has been a long-standing technical contractor at NASA. This award confirms our commitment to supporting the NASA community and their quest for technology advancement,” said Margaret Bowman, President of SKER.

S&K provides vital support to NASA engineers working on multiple projects within the Software, Robotics, and Simulation Division at JSC. Their most recent undertaking involves the development and testing of the Lunar Terrain Vehicle Ground Test Unit rover. This state-of-the-art rover is set to play a critical role in the establishment of future commercial vehicle requirements, mission planning, and concept of operations in preparation for NASA's upcoming Artemis Program. As the first crewed mission to the moon in nearly a decade, slated to begin in 2028, the Artemis Program represents a crucial milestone for space exploration, and S&K's contribution is an essential component of this historic endeavor.

S&K Engineering and Research, a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc., has been providing exceptional support to various NASA projects for over two decades. The company has a diverse range of expertise, including engineering support services, enterprise IT, software development, cybersecurity, and aircraft life-cycle engineering.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), headquartered in St. Ignatius, Montana, are the proud owners of the S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies. With multiple subsidiaries operating around the world, the corporation has made significant contributions to the local economies. The contract awards earned by the company have resulted in tangible economic benefits for the CSKT Shareholder, which have been utilized to enhance education, employment, social programs, and other investments in the Reservation and surrounding communities. Through these efforts, the S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies has established itself as a responsible corporate entity committed to social and economic development.