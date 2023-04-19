Encina engages CTCI Americas for Pennsylvania circular manufacturing project

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encina Development Group, LLC (“Encina”) today announced that U.S.-based CTCI Americas has joined Hyundai Engineering’s Front End Engineering Design team for its proposed Circular Manufacturing Facility in Point Township, Pennsylvania.

As Hyundai Engineering nears completion of its Front End Engineering Design service contract with Encina, it has engaged CTCI Americas (CTCIA), which has offices in Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. CTCIA will work with Hyundai to deliver on Encina’s commitment to partner with highly-skilled, union tradesmen and women whenever possible.

Encina manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using an integrated single-stage catalytic conversion process that takes hard-to-recycle plastics and transforms them into their base building blocks that can be used to make new products. This process will allow the Point Township facility to divert up to 450,000 tons of previously non-recyclable waste materials every year from landfills, incinerators, streets, and waterways.

“We are committed to protecting regional ecosystems while advancing a more sustainable future and a vibrant local economy,” said Shirley Hammond, Encina’s vice president of engineering. “We’re serving these goals by keeping end-of-life plastics out of landfills and waterways and by partnering with CTCIA, which has a strong track record in the Americas and a robust U.S.-based construction management team.”

“CTCIA is excited to partner with Hyundai Engineering on this important Circular Manufacturing Project, which aligns with our strategic corporate sustainability goals,” stated Patrick Jameson, president of CTCI America. “As part of our strategic goals, CTCIA is engaged in several sustainable and renewable projects and is excited that Encina has selected CTCIA to help bring this project to successful operation. We look forward to working with Encina for engineering and construction of the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility Project.”

Encina’s project is expected to support between 600 and 900 jobs during peak construction and 300 when fully operational. The $1.1 billion facility will inject $2.1 billion in total economic impact over five years, according to a Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association study.

For more information about the Encina Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, including frequently asked questions, please visit https://encinapointtownship.com/.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group produces circular chemicals. Encina’s products provide the basic building blocks for customers to meet their sustainable content goals and enable the cyclical production and reproduction of products across a broad spectrum of ubiquitous goods, including consumer products and packaging, pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.encina.com.

About Hyundai Engineering

Hyundai Engineering is a global engineering, procurement and construction contractor leading the execution of complex projects in green, circular, and renewable industries. With 49 years of expertise covering the full spectrum of engineering & technology solutions in process plants such as oil & gas, petrochemical, refinery and etc, Hyundai Engineering leverages its exceptional teams to deliver world class solutions to our global partners.

About CTCI Americas

CTCI Americas (CTCIA) is a globally recognized EPC company, and a wholly owned subsidiary of CTCI Corporation which has more than 40 years of experience, with 7,000 employees, operating from 40 affiliates, spanning across more than 15 countries worldwide. CTCI has a globally dynamic team working to solve some of the world’s most technically challenging problems with an exceptional reputation for reliability, quality, and a focus on high value project delivery.