Frutura and The Coca-Cola Company™ Ink Licensing Agreement

REEDLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frutura, the global sales and marketing network designed to supply international customers with high-quality fruit 365 days a year, has signed a licensing agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. This is the first time The Coca-Cola Company has licensed one of their brands for use within the fresh produce category. The deal allows Frutura to use Minute Maid and Simply brands, which will be exclusively deployed by Frutura’s Dayka & Hackett LLC. The Simply brand is entering the produce category as Simply Select™. Founded in 2005, Dayka & Hackett (D&H) is a California-based grower, packer and distributor of premium fruit. Initially:

Simply Select will be used on D&H fresh citrus in the United States;

Minute Maid will be used on D&H grapes in the United States, and:

Minute Maid will be used on D&H fresh citrus and grapes in Japan.

“Our company is committed to serving the consumer with superior products at every part of their day,” said Kayla Carlucci, Associate Licensing Manager with The Coca-Cola Company. “When we consider licensing one of our brands, the quality of the product that will bear our name is paramount as is the quality control the licensee exercises at every step along the supply chain. We’re delighted to be in business with Frutura and consider this to be the start of a great relationship.”

D&H has substantially enhanced their citrus program with areas of excellence in clementines, lemons, limes, oranges and mandarins. Similarly, D&H’s expansive table grape offerings feature the most desired varietals across green, red and black seedless grape categories. Products bearing Coca-Cola’s Minute Maid and Simply Select imagery will be integrated with D&H’s existing brand portfolio and will begin appearing at retail in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

“Partnering with the iconic Coca-Cola Company, and their globally recognized and respected brands, is a transformative moment for our company and for Frutura,” said Tim Dayka, CEO of Dayka & Hackett, who crafted the licensing agreement on Frutura’s behalf. “This will allow us to increase our market penetration in a meaningful way, as these brands resonate so strongly with the discriminating consumer.”

The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Frutura

Frutura is a global sales and marketing network committed to supplying international customers with premium fruit, 365 days a year. The company’s growers and marketers consistently deliver produce of the highest quality, demonstrate operational excellence and share Frutura’s core values around social and environmental performance. www.fruturaproduce.com