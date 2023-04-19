LogRhythm Announces Partnership with Zscaler to Address Cloud Access Security Challenges Faced by the Modern SOC

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence, announced its partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. LogRhythm and Zscaler work together to help organizations around the globe increase network insight and address a variety of cloud access security challenges faced by the modern SOC. LogRhythm SIEM and the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform provide unparalleled visibility and security to facilitate a modern Zero Trust architecture.

Zscaler secures all user, workload, and device communications over any network, anywhere. The integration with LogRhythm provides visibility into everything occurring in your network, and the websites and cloud-based resources employees are using. This level of visibility is crucial to protecting organizations. With a Zero Trust approach on many organizations’ minds, it’s imperative to have the right tools to defend against cyber threats. The LogRhythm SmartResponse™ for Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA)™ enables remediation actions from the LogRhythm console. As logs are ingested from Zscaler’s Nanolog Streaming Service (NSS) into the LogRhythm SIEM platform, the LogRhythm SmartResponse™ for Zscaler can also automatically denylist the URL in Zscaler when a banned keyword or URL is detected.

“Securing an organization’s systems and networks begins with high-fidelity and trustworthy log data. LogRhythm’s expertise in turning log data into actionable insights delivered through dashboards and analytics is unrivaled in the industry,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. “The combined benefits of LogRhythm SmartResponse™ and Zscaler Internet Access facilitate modern Zero Trust architecture that is the security backbone of companies across the globe.”

The LogRhythm SmartResponse™ for Zscaler performs several actions including denylisting a URL, getting policy information, and adding a URL category. It simplifies running actions between the SIEM and Zscaler by centralizing day-to-day security tasks to a single console. Other key benefits of this integration include:

Simplified ingestion and contextualization of Zscaler log data

Accelerated detection of unwanted or denylisted URLs

Use of a single console to investigate and block suspicious website access

Faster response with enhanced investigative capabilities

“Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange reduces the attack surface and enforces cybersecurity policies, and this new integration with LogRhythm can help security teams with richer insights," said Amit Raikar, VP of Technology Partnerships at Zscaler. "By leveraging Zscaler APIs for cloud-to-cloud log streaming, LogRhythm customers can gather threat and policy telemetry across a hybrid workforce accessing multicloud and SaaS applications, giving analysts a complete picture from the depth of information in Zsacler logs for optimal threat hunting and investigations."

This new announcement continues LogRhythm’s impressive momentum from 2022 into this year. In addition to announcing a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions, which included updates to the company’s cloud-native LogRhythm Axon platform, LogRhythm also announced its integration with SentinelOne. The integration streamlines security operations and improves response workflow, helping overwhelmed security teams cut through the noise and gain precise insights into cybersecurity threats.

